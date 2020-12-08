Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020-2027: Increasing Regulatory Burden On Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Life Cycle, by Service Provider, by Type, by Therapeutic Area, by Process Flow, by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phase IV held a dominant market share at 75.56% in 2019 owing to the extensive post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals and an increasing number of ADR incidences in the marketADR imposes a substantial burden on healthcare systems and is one of the prominent causes of morbidity in developed countries. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 5% of total hospitalizations in Europe each year, are due to ADR. Pharmacovigilance services play an integral role in this clinical trial phase by assisting manufacturers in identifying adverse effects associated with the drug.According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on pharmaceutical consumption, medicines to treat chronic diseases accounted for a larger proportion of the total volume of drug consumption in non-hospital setups. Hence, there has been a significant rise in the number of medicines made available to healthcare consumers. Rising demand for drugs has significantly heightened the need for the development of novel therapeutics via extensive clinical trials, which is expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities.Moreover, leading pharma companies in developed countries are focusing on outsourcing PV services to reduce cost and to minimize operational expenses. This is anticipated to serve as an opportunity for contact research organizations in developing regions to gain more revenue share. Manufacturers are now focusing on remodeling their product development processes in an attempt to cater to patient needs across the globe. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for pharmacovigilance services during the forecast period.The companies operating in the pharmacovigilance market are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as collaborations with the PV service providers to gain access to medical information and to manage PV workflows. For instance, in September 2019, Accenture collaborated with Bayer to implement the company's INTIENT Clinical platform to simplify and speed its drug development processes, thereby widening business. The company collaborated with BioCelebrate in 2017 to develop a platform for aggregating and analyzing clinical information for improved drug developing efficiency, thus enhancing its R&D capabilities. Such initiatives help companies maintain their market position. Pharmacovigilance Market Report Highlights

In the service provider segment, contract outsourcing held a significant market share of around 57% as of 2019, owing to the shift in focus of pharmaceutical companies to outsourcing services to reduce operational cost

Based on types, spontaneous reporting held the largest revenue share due to its wide application in pharmacovigilance and benefits such as easy simulation of data sets for better drug comparison

The biotechnology segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D for the development of novel biologics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase a lucrative CAGR of 14.9% in the forthcoming years. This is attributing to the availability of low-cost labor and the rising number of outsourcing companies in this region

is anticipated to showcase a lucrative CAGR of 14.9% in the forthcoming years. This is attributing to the availability of low-cost labor and the rising number of outsourcing companies in this region Industry participants are focusing on increasing R&D activities to develop better pharmacovigilance services. Moreover, companies are adopting strategies including new product launch, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Pharmacovigilance Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market analysis3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market driver analysis3.3.1.1 Growing drug consumption and drug development rates3.3.1.2 Increasing incidence of ADR and drug toxicity3.3.1.3 Increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services3.3.1.4 Increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies3.3.1.5 Increasing regulatory burden on manufacturers3.3.1.6 Introduction of technologically advanced software services3.3.1.7 Constantly rising investment on R&D by healthcare companies3.3.1.8 Partnerships and collaborations between market players3.3.2 Market restraint analysis3.3.2.1 Shortage of skilled labor3.3.2.2 Expensive technology for small and mid-sized player3.3.2.3 Lack of recognition3.3.2.4 Scarcity of integration standards3.3.3 Industry Challenges3.4 Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis Tools: Porters3.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)3.6 Value Chain Analysis3.6.1 Preclinical3.6.2 Clinical3.6.3 PMA3.7 Mapping of Life Cycle Against Service Offering and Their Demand3.8 Regulatory Framework3.8.1 List of regulatory bodies by Country3.9 Pharmacovigilance: Organization Structure Introduction3.10 Pricing Models3.10.1 Drug Safety Budget Allocation By Activities3.10.2 By Development phase3.10.3 By Therapeutic area3.10.4 Pricing Level3.10.4.1 Case processing3.10.4.2 ADR Reporting3.10.4.3 Medical writing3.10.4.4 Drug safety management3.11 Technology Timeline Overview3.11.1 Changing Technology & Adoption3.11.1.1 Social Media3.11.1.2 Literature screening3.11.1.3 Automation and AI3.11.1.4 Big data analytics in PV Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Outbreak4.1.1 Challenges for safety reporting activities4.2 Demand Analysis4.2.1 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage for COVID-194.3 Recent Developments & Strategic Outcomes4.3.1 Regulatory requirements/changes due to covid-194.3.2 Strategies implemented by companies4.3.2.1 IQVIA4.3.2.2 PARAXEL International Corporation4.3.2.3 Bioclinica4.3.2.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)4.3.2.5 IBM Corporation4.3.2.6 ICON, plc4.3.2.7 PRA Health Sciences4.3.2.8 Covance Inc4.3.2.9 ArisGlobal4.3.2.10 Linical Accelovance4.3.2.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Chapter 5 Pharmacovigilance Market: Service provider Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Service Provider Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2 Service Provider Dashboard5.2.1 In House5.2.2 Contract Outsourcing Chapter 6 Pharmacovigilance Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20276.2 Type Dashboard6.2.1 Spontaneous Reporting6.2.2 Intensified ADR Reporting6.2.3 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting6.2.4 Cohort Event Monitoring (CEM)6.2.5 EHR Mining Chapter 7 Pharmacovigilance Market: Product Life Cycle Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Product Life Cycle Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20277.2 Product Dashboard7.2.1 Preclinical7.2.2 Phase I7.2.3 Phase II7.2.4 Phase III7.2.5 Phase IV Chapter 8 Pharmacovigilance Market: Process Flow Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1 Process Flow Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20278.2 Process Flow Dashboard8.2.1 Case data management8.2.2 Signal detection8.2.3 Risk Management System Chapter 9 Pharmacovigilance Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis9.1 Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20279.2 Therapeutic Area Dashboard9.2.1 Oncology9.2.2 Neurology9.2.3 Cardiology9.2.4 Respiratory systems Chapter 10 Pharmacovigilance Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis10.1 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 202710.2 End-Use Dashboard10.2.1 Pharmaceuticals10.2.2 Biotechnology Companies10.2.3 Medical Device Manufacturers Chapter 11 Pharmacovigilance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Segments Chapter 12 Competitive Outlook12.1 Market Participation Categorization12.2 Public Companies12.2.1 Company market position analysis12.2.2 Company Market Share12.3 Private Companies12.3.1 List of key emerging companies12.4 Consolidation Trends12.5 Potential Customers Chapter 13 Company Profiles13.1 Company overview13.2 Service benchmarking13.3 Organization structure & Team Composition13.3.1 Team composition13.4 Financial performance13.5 R&D expenditure13.6 Strategic initiatives13.7 SWOT Analysis

