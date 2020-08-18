Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025: A $2 Trillion Opportunity Assessment With Profiles Of Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route (Oral (Tablet), Pulmonary (Nebulizer), Injectable, Ocular (Liquid), Topical (Solid), Implantable (Active), Transmucosal), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Patient Care Setting (Hospital)- COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,320.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.

This report provides a detailed picture of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as route of administration, application, facility of use, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major players in the drug delivery technology market are Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche ( Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bayer AG ( Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG ( Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Sanofi ( France), and Antares Pharma, Inc. (US).

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in the biologics market are expected to drive the overall growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increasing pricing pressure are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the facility of use, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other facilities of use. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can majorly be attributed to the increasing use of various drug delivery devices such as injectables, nebulizers, and inhalers in-home care settings.

The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery market in 2019.

Based on type, the injectable drug delivery technology is segmented into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and other devices. In 2019, conventional injection devices accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery technology market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the low cost of devices and manufacturing, large molecular size of biologics administered through injectables, and the widespread popularity of conventional devices.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of the North American market is due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory allergies, and diabetes; growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

Key Topics Covered 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview4.2 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Route of Administration, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)4.3 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Facility of Use, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)4.4 Drug Delivery Technology Market Share, by Application and Region, 20194.5 Drug Delivery Technology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 Drivers5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.3.2 Growth in the Biologics Market5.3.3 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches5.4 Restraints5.4.1 Risk of Needlestick Injuries5.5 Opportunities5.5.1 Self-Administration and Home Care5.5.2 Rising Demand for Biosimilars5.6 Challenges5.6.1 Pricing Pressure5.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Drug Delivery Technology Market 6 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Route of Administration6.1 Introduction6.2 Oral Drug Delivery6.3 Injectable Drug Delivery6.4 Topical Drug Delivery6.5 Ocular Drug Delivery6.6 Pulmonary Drug Delivery6.7 Nasal Drug Delivery6.8 Transmucosal Drug Delivery6.9 Implantable Drug Delivery 7 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Facility of Use7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics7.4 Home Care Settings7.5 Diagnostic Centers7.6 Other Facilities of Use 8 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Application8.3 Infectious Diseases8.4 Cancer8.5 Cardiovascular Diseases8.6 Diabetes8.7 Respiratory Diseases8.8 Central Nervous System Disorders8.9 Autoimmune Diseases8.10 Other Applications 9 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Player Ranking, 202010.3 Competitive Scenario10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria10.4.2 Visionary Leaders10.4.3 Innovators10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators10.4.5 Emerging Companies10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2019)10.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Starting Blocks10.5.3 Responsive Companies10.5.4 Dynamic Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.11.2 Novartis AG11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.11.4 Pfizer, Inc.11.5 Bayer AG11.6 Antares Pharma, Inc.11.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company11.8 Glaxosmithkline plc11.9 3M11.10 Merck & Co. Inc.11.11 Sanofi11.12 Abbvie11.13 Amgen11.14 Boehringer Ingelheim11.15 Astrazeneca11.16 Eli Lilly and Company11.17 Gilead Sciences11.18 GENMAB A/S11.19 Teva Pharmaceuticals11.20 Bristol-Myers SquibbFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1apgsm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-drug-delivery-market-2020-2025-a-2-trillion-opportunity-assessment-with-profiles-of-key-players-301114115.html

SOURCE Research and Markets