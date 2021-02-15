Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Trend Forecast And Growth Opportunity Report 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2020-2030 by Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global pharmaceutical CRO market will reach $104.4 billion by 2030, growing by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing incidence of disease, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing dependence on contract research organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.The trend and outlook of the global market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical CRO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Region.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical CRO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Global Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Service3.1 Market Overview by Service3.2 CRO for Pre-clinical Development3.3 CRO for Phase I Trials3.4 CRO for Phase II Trials3.5 CRO for Phase III Trials3.6 CRO for Phase IV Trials3.7 Laboratory Services3.8 Consulting Services3.9 Data Management Services 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application4.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application4.2 Infectious Diseases4.3 Oncology4.4 Metabolic Disorders4.5 Cardiovascular Disorders4.6 Central Nervous System4.7 Respiratory Disorders4.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders4.9 Other Therapeutic Applications 5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User5.1 Market Overview by End User5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies5.3 Medical Device Companies5.4 Academic Institutes 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20306.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.2.1 Overview of North America Market6.2.2 U.S.6.2.3 Canada6.2.4 Mexico6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country6.3.1 Overview of European Market6.3.2 Germany6.3.3 UK6.3.4 France6.3.5 Spain6.3.6 Italy6.3.7 Russia6.3.8 Rest of European Market6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market6.4.2 Japan6.4.3 China6.4.4 Australia6.4.5 India6.4.6 South Korea6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country6.5.1 Argentina6.5.2 Brazil6.5.3 Chile6.5.4 Rest of South America Market6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country6.6.1 UAE6.6.2 Saudi Arabia6.6.3 South Africa6.6.4 Other National Markets 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview of Key Vendors7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A7.3 Company Profiles 8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2ganl

