Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027: Increased Trend Of Outsourcing / High Uptake Of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics / Patent Expiration Of Small Molecules Drugs

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is expected to reach $120,124.7 million by 2027 growing at a high single digit CAGR.

Increased trend of outsourcing, high uptake of small molecules drugs across diverse therapeutics, patent expiration of small molecules, advanced technologies in API and FDF manufacturing, increasing deals and investments, increased demand for generic injectables, increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in geriatric population are some of the factors driving the market growth.

However, contamination of pharmaceutical products (API and FDF), pricing pressure for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, requirement of highly skilled technicians, increasing biologics approvals and adoption in disease management, stringent regulatory policies, and environmental concerns are some of the factors that are hindering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market growth. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is mainly segmented based on product, phase, application, and geography.

Globally Pharmaceutical markets are showing rapid growth and in coming years expected to evolve further in the field of research and development, manufacturing, and formulation due to rise in population, increase in chronic diseases like infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disorders, rising healthcare expenditures, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to lack of well-equipped manufacturing facilities, advanced technologies, high containment capabilities or though they have the facilities, due to insufficient time and to have backup manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing.

This trend is favoring contract manufacturing service providers and is expected to increase the share in the pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services are mainly focused on the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction2.1 Key Takeaways2.2 Scope of the Report2.3 Report Description2.4 Markets Covered2.5 Stakeholders2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Segmentation3.3 Factors Influencing Market3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities3.3.1.1 Increased Trend of Outsourcing3.3.1.2 High Uptake of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics3.3.1.3 Patent Expiration of Small Molecules Drugs3.3.1.4 Advanced Technologies in API and FDF Manufacturing3.3.1.5 Increasing Deals and Investments3.3.1.6 Generics Drive Injectable Market Opportunity3.3.1.7 Increasing Chronic Diseases3.3.1.8 Increase in Geriatric Population3.3.2 Restraints and Threats3.3.2.1 Contamination in the Manufacturing Process (API and FDF)3.3.2.2 Pricing Pressure for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing3.3.2.3 Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians3.3.2.4 Increasing Biologics Approvals and Adoption in Disease Management3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements3.4 Regulatory Affairs3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis3.6 Supply Chain Analysis3.7 Market Share Analysis by Major Players3.8 Technological Advancements3.9 Differentiated Capabilities3.10 Controlled Substance API Contract Manufacturing Market3.11 Patent Expiry and ANDA Approvals3.12 Drug Master Filing (DMF)3.13 Cost of Manufacturing Facility3.14 FDA Approved Manufacturing Facility3.15 FDA and Ema Approval Drugs with Type of Dosage Form3.16 Notice of Inspectional Observations (Form 483)3.17 Impact of Corona on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing3.18 Collaboration Between Pharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers3.19 Companies Acquisition, Merger and Investments3.20 API Pricing3.21 Global Pharmaceutical API CMO Production Volume3.22 China V/ S India: Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market3.23 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Revenue and Capabilities Table

4 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Product4.1 Introduction4.2 API Manufacturing4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing4.3 Finished Dosage Form (FDF) Manufacturing4.3.1 Solid Dosage Forms4.3.2 Injectables Dosage Forms4.3.3 Semisolid, Liquid and Gaseous Dosage Forms

5 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Phase5.1 Introduction5.2 Clinical Manufacturing5.3 Commercial Manufacturing

6 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Oncology6.3 Central Nervous System6.4 Cardiovascular Disorders6.5 Infectious Diseases6.6 Pulmonary Disorders6.7 Metabolic Disorders6.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders6.9 Musculoskeletal Disorders6.10 Genitourinary Disorders6.11 Endocrinology6.12 Other Applications (Anesthesia, Autoimmune Diseases, Opthalmology, Dental, Pain Management, Gynaecology, Dermatology, and Ent)

7 Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Introduction8.2 Acquisition8.3 Expansion8.4 Agreements8.5 Service Launch and Others

9 Major Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45m2jn

