Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030: Increasing Dependence On CMOs Due To Improved Efficiency And Productivity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $184.8 billion by 2030, growing by 6.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Region.

The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Phase, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Category3.1 Market Overview by Category3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product4.1 Market Overview by Product4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing4.3 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)4.3.1 Solid Dosage4.3.2 Oral Liquids4.3.3 Parenteral/Injectables4.3.4 Other FDFs4.4 Secondary Packaging 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Phase5.1 Market Overview by Phase5.2 Clinical Manufacturing5.3 Commercial Manufacturing 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Type6.1 Market Overview by Type6.2 Sterile Products6.3 Non-Sterile Products 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application7.2 Infectious Diseases7.3 Oncology7.4 Metabolic Disorders7.5 Cardiovascular Disorders7.6 Central Nervous System7.7 Pulmonary Disorders7.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders7.9 Other Therapeutic Applications 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview of Key Vendors9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A9.3 Company Profiles 10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snwgey

