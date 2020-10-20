Global Pharma, Biotech And Diagnostics Agreements 2014-2020: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage Of Development At Signing, Therapeutic Area, Technology Type

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Purchase Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asset Purchase Deals in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty assets.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty assets.The focus of the report is on partnerships for business, product, technology and royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets.Companies may seek to dispose of an asset simply because it is surplus to requirements. Or it may seek to dispose of assets in order to raise funds to invest in others parts of its business. Or it may be due to a regulatory requirement to dispose of certain business or product assets as a result of a pending business merger in order to meet competition regulations.The report provides access to asset purchase deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. The report focuses on four primary types of asset available for purchase:Business assets - the most common asset exchanging hands. Business assets are in the form of a business unit or subsidiary of a parent company. Common assets include territorial businesses or non-core businesses such as an OTC or diagnostics business, separate from the core business operationsProduct assets - in the form of marketed product, clinical phase development compound, or drug delivery-compound combination. These assets are commonly available as a result of a merger or change in direction of the selling company. The buyer acquires the asset for global or territorial exploitation. It is often the case that the acquiring company is normally a competitor to the seller, but in this situation the trade is of mutual benefitRoyalty assets - where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to future royalty payments in return for payment of a lump sum payment to the licensor for the productTechnology asset - where a buyer is acquiring a technology platform, research program, patent portfolio or other intellectual property asset. The acquisition is often due to the technology being surplus to a sellers interests, but may also be as a consequence of a sale of assets in advance of the seller entering liquidationThis report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,000 asset purchase deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual asset purchase contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Asset Purchase dealmaking since 2014.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about Asset Purchase alliances. Key benefits

In-depth understanding of asset purchase deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of asset purchase agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,000 actual asset purchase deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual asset purchase deals entered into by leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a asset purchase agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

A vailable deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Asset Purchase dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Types of assets purchased2.3. Trends in Asset Purchase deals since 20142.3.1. Asset Purchase dealmaking by year since 20142.3.2. Asset Purchase dealmaking by phase of development since 20142.3.3. Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector since 20142.3.4. Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area since 20142.3.5. Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type since 20142.3.6. Asset Purchase dealmaking by most active company since 20142.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals2.4.1. Business assets2.4.2. Product assets2.4.3. Royalty assets2.4.4. Technology assets2.5 The emergence of royalty asset purchase deals2.5.1. Primary players in royalty asset purchase deals2.5.3. The future of royalty asset purchase deals2.6. The role of IP auction houses in asset purchase deals2.6.1. Leading IP auction companies2.7. The future of asset purchase agreements Chapter 3 - Overview of Asset Purchase deal structure3.1. Introduction3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure3.3. Example asset purchase agreements3.3.1. Case study 1: Product asset: QLT - Valeant Pharmaceuticals3.3.2. Case study 2: Business asset: Merck and Co - Bayer3.4. Anatomy of a royalty asset purchase agreement3.5. Example royalty asset purchase agreements3.5.1. Case study 3: Royalty asset: BioTime Acquisition Corporation - Geron Corporation Chapter 4 - Leading Asset Purchase deals4.1. Introduction4.2. Top Asset Purchase deals by value Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers5.1. Introduction5.2. Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers Chapter 6 - Asset Purchase deals including contracts directory6.1. Introduction6.2. Asset Purchase deals with contracts since 2014 AppendicesAppendix 1 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by companies A-ZAppendix 2 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sectorAppendix 3 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by stage of developmentAppendix 4 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology typeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utr504

