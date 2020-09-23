Global Pharma And Biotech Preclinical Stage Partnering Report 2020: Access 1,800 Partnering Deals Announced Since 2014

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,800 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others. Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2020 includes:

Trends in preclinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of preclinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life preclinical stage deals

Access to over 1,800 preclinical stage deals

The leading preclinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active preclinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading preclinical stage partnering resources

In Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2020, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner preclinical stage compounds?2.1. Introduction2.2. The role of preclinical stage partnering2.2.1. In-licensing at preclinical stage2.2.2. Out-licensing at preclinical stage2.3. Difference between discovery, preclinical and clinical stage deals2.4. Reasons for entering into preclinical stage partnering deals2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering preclinical stage deals2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering preclinical stage deals2.5. The future of preclinical stage partnering deals Chapter 3 - Preclinical stage deal strategies and structure3.1. Introduction3.2. At what stage do companies partner?3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical / biotech3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison3.4. What do companies spend on preclinical stage partnering?3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure3.6.1. Example pure preclinical stage licensing agreements3.6.1.a. Case study : Merck and Co. - Tesaro3.6.1.b. Case study : Marina Biotech - Mirna Therapeutics3.7. Multicomponent preclinical stage partnering agreements3.7.1. Example multicomponent preclinical stage clauses3.7.1.a. Case study: Eleven Biotherapeutics - ThromboGenics3.7.1.b. Case study: Pfizer - InSite Vision Chapter 4 - Preclinical stage partnering payment strategies4.1. Introduction4.2. Preclinical stage payment strategies4.3. Payment options4.3.1. Headline values4.3.2. Upfront payments4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments4.3.3. Loans4.3.4. Convertible loans4.3.5. Equity4.3.6. R&D funding4.3.7. Licensing fees4.3.8. Milestone payments4.3.9. Royalty payments4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts 4.3.10. Quids 4.3.11. Option payments Chapter 5 - Trends in preclinical stage deal making5.1. Introduction5.2. Preclinical stage partnering over the years5.2.1. Attributes of preclinical deals5.3. Preclinical stage partnering by deal type5.4. Preclinical stage partnering by disease type5.5. Partnering by preclinical stage technology type5.6. Preclinical stage partnering by most active company since 2014 Chapter 6 - Payment terms for preclinical stage partnering6.1. Introduction6.2. Guidelines for preclinical stage payment terms6.2.1. Upfront payments6.2.2. Milestone payments6.2.3. Royalty payments6.3. Preclinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis6.3.1. Public data6.3.2. Survey data6.4. Payment terms analysis6.4.1. Preclinical stage headline values6.4.2. Preclinical stage deal upfront payments6.4.3. Preclinical stage deal milestone payments6.4.4. Preclinical stage royalty rates Chapter 7 - Leading preclinical stage deals7.1. Introduction7.2. Top preclinical stage deals by value Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers8.1. Introduction8.2. Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers Chapter 9 - Preclinical stage partnering contracts directory9.1. Introduction9.2. Preclinical stage deals with contracts 2014 to 2020 Chapter 10 - Preclinical stage deal making by development stage10.1. Introduction10.2. Deals by preclinical stage AppendicesAppendix 1 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by companies A-ZAppendix 2 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by industry sectorAppendix 3 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by stage of developmentAppendix 4 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by technology typeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6yzrs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharma-and-biotech-preclinical-stage-partnering-report-2020-access-1-800-partnering-deals-announced-since-2014--301136850.html

SOURCE Research and Markets