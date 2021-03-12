Global Pharma And Biotech Discovery Stage Partnering Terms And Agreements Directory 2014-2021

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 3,500 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of discovery stage deal making and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner discovery stage compounds/products.Chapter 3 provides an overview of discovery stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in discovery stage deals.Chapter 5 provides a review of discovery stage deal making since 2014. Deals activity is reviewed by year, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of discovery stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates.Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading discovery stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via a deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active discovery stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via a deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of discovery stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain.Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of discovery stage partnering deals since 2014.The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

Report Scope Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021 include:

Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of discovery stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals

Access to over 3,500 discovery stage deals

The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2014

Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading discovery stage partnering 2014

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner at discovery stage?2.1. Introduction2.2. The role of discovery stage partnering2.2.1. In-licensing at discovery stage2.2.2. Out-licensing at discovery stage2.3. Difference between discovery, preclinical and clinical stage deals2.4. Reasons for entering into discovery stage partnering deals2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering discovery stage deals2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering discovery stage deals2.5. The future of discovery stage partnering deals Chapter 3 - Discovery stage deal strategies and structure3.1. Introduction3.2. At what stage do companies partner?3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical/biotech3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison3.4. What do companies spend on discovery, preclinical and clinical stage partnering?3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure3.6.1. Example pure licensing agreements3.6.1.a. Case study : Pfizer - Spark Therapeutics3.6.1.b. Case study : Contrafect - Trellis Bioscience3.7. Multicomponent discovery stage partnering agreements3.7.1.a. Example multicomponent early stage clauses3.7.1.a. Case study: Tracon - Boehringer Ingelheim - Macrogenics3.7.1.b. Case study: Fibrocell Science - Intrexon Chapter 4 - Discovery stage partnering payment strategies4.1. Introduction4.2. Discovery stage payment strategies4.3. Payment options4.3.1. Headline values4.3.2. Upfront payments4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments4.3.3. Loans4.3.4. Convertible loans4.3.5. Equity4.3.6. R&D funding4.3.7. Licensing fees4.3.8. Milestone payments4.3.9. Royalty payments4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts 4.3.10. Quids 4.3.11. Option payments Chapter 5 - Trends in discovery stage deal making5.1. Introduction5.2. Discovery stage partnering over the years5.2.1. Attributes of discovery deals5.3. Discovery stage partnering by deal type5.4. Discovery stage partnering by disease type5.5. Partnering by discovery stage technology type5.6. Discovery stage partnering by most active company since 2014 Chapter 6 - Payment terms for discovery stage partnering6.1. Introduction6.2. Guidelines for discovery stage payment terms6.2.1. Upfront payments6.2.2. Milestone payments6.2.3. Royalty payments6.3. Discovery stage payment terms - deal data analysis6.3.1. Public data6.3.2. Survey data6.4. Payment terms analysis6.4.1. Discovery stage headline values6.4.2. Discovery stage deal upfront payments6.4.3. Discovery stage deal milestone payments6.4.4. Discovery stage royalty rates Chapter 7 - Leading discovery stage deals7.1. Introduction7.2. Top discovery stage deals by value Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active discovery stage dealmakers8.1. Introduction8.2. Top 25 most active discovery stage dealmakers Chapter 9 - Discovery stage partnering contracts directory9.1. Introduction9.2. Discovery stage deals with contracts 2014 to 2020 Chapter 10 - Discovery stage deal making by development stage10.1. Introduction10.2. Deals by discovery stage AppendicesAppendix 1 - Discovery stage dealmaking by companies A-ZAppendix 2 - Discovery stage dealmaking by industry sectorAppendix 3 - Discovery stage dealmaking by stage of developmentAppendix 4 - Discovery stage dealmaking by therapy areaAppendix 5 - Discovery stage dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxvd2h

