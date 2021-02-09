Global Pharma And Biotech Dealmaking Royalty Rate Trends Report 2020 With Case Studies From Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics / Aradigm - Grifols /Forect Laboratories - Trevena

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2020 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.

This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2020.The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends in royalty rates in pharma and biotech deal making since 2010.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sector. Key benefits Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010 - 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of royalty rate partnering deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of royalty clauses with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all partnering deals since 2010 where a royalty rate is disclosed, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual partnering deal contracts entered into by the world's life science companies where a royalty rate is disclosed

Insight into the royalty terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction1.1. What are royalties?1.2. History of royalty rates1.3. Royalties in pharma and biotech1.4. Royalties versus revenue share1.5. Overview of the report Chapter 2 - An overview of pharma and biotech royalty rates2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010-20202.2. Royalty rate disclosure in pharma and biotech2.3. How do revenue shares figure?2.4. A review of recent literature2.5. Royalty rates in the future Chapter 3 - Average royalty rates for pharma and biotech partnering3.1. Royalty rates in early stage deals3.2. Royalty rates by stage of development3.3. Royalty rates by therapy area Chapter 4 - The royalty clause in pharma and biotech deals4.1. Partnering agreement structure4.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause4.3. Example royalty clauses4.3.1. Case study 1: Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics4.3.2. Case study 2: Aradigm - Grifols4.3.3. Case study 3: Forect Laboratories - Trevena4.3.4. Case study 4: Sage Therapeutics - University of California Chapter 5 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates5.1. 25 most active companies in disclosing royalty rates5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate5.3. The role of bigpharma and bigbiotech in royalty rate disclosure5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate Chapter 6 - Royalty rate contract directoryExplore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight AppendicesAppendix 1 - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-ZAppendix 2 - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy areaAppendix 3 - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signingAppendix 4 - Royalty rates in deals - by technology typeAppendix 5 - Royalty rate referencesAppendix 6 - ResourcesAppendix 7 - Deal type definitionsAppendix 8 - Example royalty rate deal contract documentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im397q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharma-and-biotech-dealmaking-royalty-rate-trends-report-2020-with-case-studies-from-merck-serono-opexa-therapeutics--aradigm---grifols-forect-laboratories---trevena-301224782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets