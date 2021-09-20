Global Pharma And Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Terms And Agreements Report/Directory 2021: Deal Trends, Players And Financials

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals and provides details of the latest clinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,900 clinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including numerous links to online deal records of actual clinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in clinical stage partnering and deal making since 2014.In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all clinical stage deals since 2014 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of clinical stage products and compounds. Key benefits Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021 includes:

Trends in clinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of clinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life clinical stage deals

Access to over 2,900 clinical stage deals

The leading clinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active clinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading clinical stage partnering resources

In Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014- 2021, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner clinical stage compounds?2.1. Introduction2.2. The role of clinical stage partnering2.2.1. In-licensing at clinical stage2.2.2. Out-licensing at clinical stage2.3. Difference between phase I, II and III stage deals2.4. Reasons for entering into clinical stage partnering deals2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering clinical stage deals2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering clinical stage deals2.5. The future of clinical stage partnering deals Chapter 3 - Clinical stage deal strategies and structure3.1. Introduction3.2. At what stage do companies partner?3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical/biotech3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison3.4. What do companies spend on clinical stage partnering?3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure3.6.1. Example pure licensing agreements3.6.1.a. Case study : Argos Therapeutics - Medinet3.6.1.b. Case study : Pfizer - GlycoMimetics3.7. Multicomponent clinical stage partnering agreements3.7.1. Example multicomponent clinical stage clauses3.7.1.a. Case study: Gilead Sciences - GlobeImmune Chapter 4 - Clinical stage partnering payment strategies4.1. Introduction4.2. Clinical stage payment strategies4.3. Payment options4.3.1. Headline values4.3.2. Upfront payments4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments4.3.3. Loans4.3.4. Convertible loans4.3.5. Equity4.3.6. R&D funding4.3.7. Licensing fees4.3.8. Milestone payments4.3.9. Royalty payments4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts 4.3.10. Quids 4.3.11. Option payments Chapter 5 - Trends in clinical stage deal making5.1. Introduction5.2. Clinical stage partnering over the years5.2.1. Trends in phase I deals since 20145.2.1.1. Attributes of phase I deals5.2.2. Trends in phase II deals since 20145.2.2.2. Attributes of phase II deals5.2.3. Trends in phase III deals since 20145.2.3.1. Attributes of phase III deals5.3. Clinical stage partnering by deal type5.4. Clinical stage partnering by disease type5.5. Partnering by clinical stage technology type5.6. Clinical stage partnering by most active company since 2014 Chapter 6 - Payment terms for clinical stage partnering6.1. Introduction6.2. Guidelines for clinical stage payment terms6.2.1. Upfront payments6.2.2. Milestone payments6.2.3. Royalty payments6.3. Clinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis6.3.1. Public data6.3.2. Survey data6.4. Payment terms analysis6.4.1. Clinical stage partnering headline values6.4.2. Clinical stage deal upfront payments6.4.3. Clinical stage deal milestone payments6.4.4. Clinical stage royalty rates6.5 Clinical stage median financials6.5.1. Clinical stage headline value6.5.2. Clinical stage upfront value6.5.3. Clinical stage milestone value6.5.4. Clinical stage royalty value Chapter 7 - Leading clinical stage deals7.1. Introduction7.2. Top clinical stage deals by value Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active clinical stage dealmakers8.1. Introduction8.2. Top 25 most active clinical stage dealmakers Chapter 9 - Clinical stage partnering contracts directory9.1. Introduction9.2. Clinical stage deals with contracts since 2014 Chapter 10 - Clinical stage deal making by development stage10.1. Introduction10.2. Deals by clinical stagePhase IPhase IIPhase IIIRegulatory

