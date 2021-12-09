Global Petrochemicals New Build And Expansion Projects Report 2021-2025: Focus On Methanol, Ethylene, Polypropylene, Urea, Propylene, Polyethylene, Ammonia

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Review by Type, Commodity, Development Stage, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Review by Type, Commodity, Development Stage, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, 1,365 upcoming petrochemicals projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period.

Of these, 1,189 represent new build projects and 176 are expansions of existing projects. In the global petrochemicals sector, the polypropylene segment is expected to witness the highest number of projects(128) commencing operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Polyethylene and propylene segments follow with 118 and 99 projects, respectively. Scope

Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, key commodities, and key countries for the period 2021-2025

Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, key commodities, and key countries for 2021-2025

Project outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Reasons to Buy

Understand outlook of global petrochemicals projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Keep abreast of capacity and cost outlook of key petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong petrochemicals projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global petrochemicals projects

Assess your competitor's planned petrochemicals projects

Key Topics Covered: 1 Table of Contents1.1 List of Tables1.2 List of Figures 2. Global Petrochemicals New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-20252.1 Key Highlights2.2 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Commodity2.3 Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Development Stage2.4 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region2.5 Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries 3. Methanol Projects Outlook3.1 Methanol Projects Outlook by Type3.2 Methanol Projects Outlook by Development Stage3.3 Methanol Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries3.4 Methanol Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries3.5 Major Methanol Projects 4. Ethylene Projects Outlook4.1 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type4.2 Ethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage4.3 Ethylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries4.4 Ethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries4.5 Major Ethylene Projects 5. Polypropylene Projects Outlook5.1 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type5.2 Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage5.3 Polypropylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries5.4 Polypropylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries5.5 Major Polypropylene Projects 6. Urea Projects Outlook6.1 Urea Projects Outlook by Type6.2 Urea Projects Outlook by Development Stage6.3 Urea Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries6.4 Urea Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries6.5 Major Urea Projects 7. Propylene Projects Outlook7.1 Propylene Projects Outlook by Type7.2 Propylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage7.3 Propylene Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries7.4 Propylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries7.5 Major Propylene Projects 8. Polyethylene Projects Outlook8.1 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type8.2 Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Development Stage8.3 Polyethylene Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries8.4 Polyethylene Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries8.5 Major Polyethylene Projects 9. Ammonia Projects Outlook9.1 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type9.2 Ammonia Projects Outlook by Development Stage9.3 Ammonia Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries9.4 Ammonia Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries9.5 Major Ammonia ProjectsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imcctj

