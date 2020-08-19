Global Pet Services Market 2020-2025 - Increase In Number Of Pet Owners And Increased Spending On Pets Amid COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Service Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. Some pet owners, especially affluent ones, are very particular about representing their lifestyles by spending on comfortable and luxurious products for their pets. This is encouraging many market competitors to launch numerous products in the grooming and accessories segment. The pet services include, pet sitting, pet grooming, pet travelling, pet training, pet hotels and customised subscription boxes for the pet. Key Market Trends Increase in Number of Pet Owners and Increased Spending on PetsIn USA almost 85 million households have a pet and over the last 30 years pet ownership has gone from 56% to 68% of all households. The boom in pet care spending has resulted in a huge increase in products and services aimed toward affluent pet owners. The rising aging population in developed countries is driving the growth of global pet daycare and lodging market as they are considered as good companions for the elderly. With the growing ownership of pets, pet owners are increasingly spending on service packages with more options, including food and grooming options. The desire for improved pet care products and accessories such as pet furniture has increased owing to the growing importance of pets and services. America Dominates the Pet Services MarketAccording to estimates of the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association, Americans spend USD 5.4 billion on pet grooming and boarding services in 2017. The U.S. and U.K. have long been the leaders of the world pet market. Another growing force in the pet market is Russia, which has witnessed dramatic growth in the pet industry. With more Russians taking on the responsibility of pet ownership, concern for their wellbeing is also rising. And that is having a big impact on how the country's pet industry has been shaping. Emerging markets are poised for dramatic growth in pet care. Dense urbanisation trends and small living spaces will change the types of pets that people own and the way they care for them. Competitive LandscapeThe market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies, enticed by lower start-up costs than maintaining a brick-and-mortar business, more groomers, pet travel services, pet waste removal and funeraray/bereavement services are getting into this mobile grooming on their own or through franchises. Mobile groomers typically advertise through veterinary offices and local pet shops. More companies/start ups are tapping into this fertile area. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Pet type5.1.1 Dog5.1.2 Cat5.1.3 Others5.2 Bybservice Type5.2.1 Grooming5.2.2 Pet Transportation5.2.3 Pet Boarding5.2.4 Pet sitting5.2.5 Pet walking5.2.6 Others5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 United Statse5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 United Kingdom5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Russia5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia Pacific5.3.3.1 India5.3.3.2 China5.3.3.3 Japan5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific5.3.4 Rest of the World5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Other countries 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 PetBacker6.3.2 Petsfolio6.3.3 AirPets Relocation Services Pvt. Ltd.6.3.4 Global Pet Relocation6.3.5 PetSmart Inc.6.3.6 Anvis Inc.6.3.7 Virbac6.3.8 Barking Mad6.3.9 We Love Pets 6.3.10 My Best Friend Dog Care 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r862zu

