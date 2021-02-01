Global Personal Care Services Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Services Corporation International, Sears, Best Buy, Regis, And Weight Watchers

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major companies in the personal care services market include Services Corporation International; Sears Holdings; Best Buy; Regis Corporation and Weight Watchers International Inc. The global personal care services market is expected to grow from $348. 16 billion in 2020 to $360. 89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $488. 9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The personal care services market consists of sales of personal care services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal care services such as beauty salon services, diet control and weight loss treatment services, and spa and massage services. Establishments in the personal care services industry include barber shops or hair salons, body beauty salons, nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas and massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and hair replacement services providers. The personal care services market is segmented into beauty salons; diet and weight reducing centers; spa and massage parlors; and other personal care services. North America was the largest region in the global personal care services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global personal care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal care services market. Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the increasing demand for healthy products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural or organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable to the costumers. Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons. Hair salon such as Organic Natural Hair salon use organic products. The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the personal care services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. Population aging will be a driver of the personal care services market going forward. During 2018-2022, the number of people over 65 is expected to increase from approximately 550 to 650 million globally, an increase of 18% according to the Population Reference Bureau. The increasing size of geriatric population coupled with an increasing focus on healthy lifestyles among the geriatric population will increase the demand for personal care services such spa and massage services, driving the market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Personal Care Services Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Personal Care Services Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Personal Care Services Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Personal Care Services Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Personal Care Services Market Trends and Strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care Services 9. Personal Care Services Market Size and Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers of the Market 9.2.2. Restraints on the Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers of the Market 9.3.2. Restraints on the Market 10. Personal Care Services Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 10.3. Global Personal Care Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region 11. Personal Care Services Market Segmentation11.1. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. Personal Care Services Market Segments12.1. Global Beauty Salons Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hair Salons; Body Beauty Salons; Nail Salons 12.2. Global Diet and Weight Reducing Centers Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - 12.3. Global Spas & Massage Parlors Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - 12.4. Global Other Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Tattoo Parlors; Hair Replacement Services; Other Services 13. Personal Care Services Market Metrics13.1. Personal Care Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 13.2. Per Capita Average Personal Care Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global Companies Mentioned

