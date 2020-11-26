Global Personal Care Ingredients Market (2020 To 2025) - Global Demand Shifting Toward Sustainable And Bio-Based Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The personal care ingredients market is driven mainly by changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. However, government regulations against cosmetics products are expected to restrain market growth. The personal care industry is growing rapidly due to the rising population, along with an increase in spending on better personal care products. The retail sector is getting organized in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, which is also helping the personal care industry to flourish. The industry is continuously evolving to comply with changing consumer preferences. Rheology modifiers expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type of the personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025 The rheology modifiers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rates in the personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2019. This is due to its usage in almost all the personal care products to increase the viscosity of the formulation without significantly changing the performance of personal care products. The hair care application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of the overall personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025 The personal care ingredients market based on the application is segmented as skincare, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others. The hair care segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the development taking place in the hair care segment in order to combat problems associated with hair such as dandruff, itchy scalp, greying of hair, hair fall, and hair thinning, among others, which are on the rise. This drives the demand for various types of ingredients in hair care products. Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the personal care ingredients market between 2020 and 2025, in terms of value. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for halal-certified products, which is boosting the demand for a variety of personal care products. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for personal care ingredients in the region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Personal Care Ingredients Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Pre-COVID-19 Scenarios3.1.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.2 Optimistic Scenario3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario3.1.4 Realistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Personal Care Ingredients Market4.2 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region, 2020-20254.3 Europe: Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application and Country, 2019 60 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics of Personal Care Ingredients5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth in Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Governmental Regulations Against Cosmetic Products5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 High Market Potential in Emerging Economies of the World5.2.3.2 Global Demand Shifting Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Toxicity of Some Personal Care Ingredients5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Basic Feedstock5.4.2 Ingredients Manufacturer5.4.3 Personal Care Ingredient Distributor5.4.4 Contract Manufacturer5.4.5 Personal Care Products' Manufacturer5.4.6 Market & Distribution5.4.7 Retail5.4.8 Consumer5.5 Technology Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.7 Future Market Trends for Personal Care Ingredients5.8 Ecosystem of Personal Care Ingredients5.9 Case Study5.1 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Personal Care Ingredients Market5.11 Average Selling Price5.12 Macroeconomic Indicators5.12.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies5.13 COVID-19 Impact5.14 COVID-19 Economic Assessment 6 Import and Export of Personal Care Ingredients6.1 Introduction6.2 Anionic Surfactants6.3 Non-Ionic Surfactants6.4 Cationic Surfactants 7 Personal Care Ingredients Market: COVID-19 Impact7.1 Disruption in Personal Care Ingredients Market7.1.1 Impact on Customer's Output & Strategies7.1.2 Customer's Most Impacted Region Due to Supply Chain Disruption7.1.3 Risk Assessment and Opportunities7.1.4 Growth Outlook 8 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Ingredient Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Emollients8.1.1.1 Use of Emollients in Almost All Personal Care Products to Drive Its Demand8.1.2 Surfactants8.1.2.1 the Property of Surfactants to Increase Spreading and Wetting Properties by Reducing Surface Tension to Drive the Market8.1.3 Conditioning Polymers8.1.3.1 the Use of Conditioning Polymers to Improve Skin Feel and Hair Manageability to Drive Its Demand8.1.4 Rheology Modifiers8.1.4.1 Use of Rheology Modifiers to Increase the Viscosity of Personal Care Formulation to Drive Its Demand8.1.5 Emulsifiers8.1.5.1 Use of Emulsifiers to Stabilize the Interaction Between Oil and Water-Based Ingredients to Drive Its Demand8.1.6 Others 9 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Skin Care9.2.1 Growing Production of Skin Care Products to Cater to Various Skin-Related Problems to Drive Its Demand9.3 Hair Care9.3.1 Problems Related to Hair to Drive the Market in Hair Care Application9.4 Make-Up9.4.1 the Growing Demand for Lipstick, Mascara, Foundation, and Blushers to Drive the Market9.5 Oral Care9.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Maintenance of Oral Hygiene to Drive the Market9.6 Others 10 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Europe10.3 APAC10.4 North America10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 201911.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2016-201911.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Key Players11.5.1 Star11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio11.7 Business Strategy Excellence11.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Other Players)11.8.1 Progressive Companies11.8.2 Responsive Companies11.8.3 Dynamic Companies11.8.4 Starting Blocks11.9 Strength of Product Portfolio11.1 Business Strategy Excellence11.11 Key Market Developments11.11.1 New Product Launches/Innovations11.11.2 Expansions11.11.3 Partnerships11.11.4 Mergers & Acquisitions11.11.5 Joint Ventures11.11.6 Agreements 12 Company Profiles12.1 BASF Se12.2 Dow12.3 Solvay12.4 Evonik Industries Ag12.5 Clariant12.6 Ashland12.7 Nouryon12.8 Croda International plc12.9 Lubrizol Corporation12.1 Lonza12.11 Additional Players12.11.1 Adeka Corporation12.11.2 Air Liquide12.11.3 Corbion Nv12.11.4 Eastman Chemical Company12.11.5 Elementis plc12.11.6 Dupont12.11.7 Innospec Inc.12.11.8 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.12.11.9 Merck Kgaa 12.11.10 Momentive Performance Materials Inc. 12.11.11 Kao Corporation 12.11.12 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. 12.11.13 Givaudan S.A. 12.11.14 Oxiteno 12.11.15 Symrise Ag 12.11.16 Stepan Company 12.11.17 Wacker Chemie Ag 13 Adjacent & Related Markets13.1 Introduction13.2 Limitations13.3 Rheology Modifiers Market13.3.1 Market Definition13.3.2 Market Overview13.3.3 Rheology Modifiers Market, by Type13.3.4 Rheology Modifiers Market, by Region13.4 Surfactants Market13.4.1 Market Definition13.4.2 Market Overview13.4.3 Surfactants Market, by Type13.4.4 Surfactants Market, by Region 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customizations14.4 Related Reports14.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsbw4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-care-ingredients-market-2020-to-2025---global-demand-shifting-toward-sustainable-and-bio-based-products-presents-opportunities-301180969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets