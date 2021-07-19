Global Personal Artificial Intelligence And Robotics Market Report 2021: Personalized Robot Components Will Reach $15.0 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market by AI and Robot Type, Components, Devices and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market by AI and Robot Type, Components, Devices and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for personalized robots, bot software, and systems. The report also assesses the impact of AI and evaluates the market for AI-enhanced robots and robotic systems for the consumer market. It includes analysis and forecasts for personalized AI and robotics from 2021 through 2026.

There is an emerging service robot market that has very different dynamics than traditional industrial robotics. Service robots are very personal and include both physical robots as well as logical (e.g. software) bots that act on behalf of their owners, managers, and/or controllers. Service robots will ultimately evolve beyond purpose-built machines to become more general-purpose tools for supporting human safety and lifestyle needs.

We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebots services, managing daily schedules, and many more assistive tasks. Furthermore, we see a few key factors such as the ageing population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.

In addition, developments in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing support the inclusion of these technologies with virtually every type of robot including general-purpose bots that act on behalf of their owner. The combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will further support market development, leading to semi-autonomous markets that interact with humans directly as well as other machines, and assets through interconnected systems.

Select Report Findings:

The APAC region will lead the personal AI and robotics market through 2026

Solutions involving personal AI in South Korea will reach $985 million by 2026

will reach by 2026 The global market for personalized robot components will reach $15.0 billion by 2026

by 2026 Leading solutions for personalized AI and robotics are safety, information, and entertainment

Report Benefits:

Personal AI and Robotics forecasts 2021 to 2026

Identify market drivers for personalized AI and robotics

Understand the challenges for sustainable market demand

Learn about the future of personalized AI and cognitive computing

Identify market opportunities for robotics in work, information, and entertainment

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction2.1 Overall AI and Robotics Market2.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market2.3 Development of Autonomous Agents and Care Bots2.4 AI Technology and Deep Learning Hacks2.5 Contextual Awareness and Intelligent Decision Support Systems2.6 Aging Population, Mass Digitization, and Human-Robotics Interaction Accelerates Growth2.7 Evolution of Personal Assistants and Smart Advisory Services2.8 Price Declines Drive Adoption for Low-Cost Robotics2.9 Open Software Platforms Accelerate Growth but Raises Ethical Concerns2.10 Technical Complexity and Lack of Skilled Robot Designer May Hinder Growth

3 Cloud Robotics to Drive Democratization and Expanded Usage3.1 Enabling Technologies3.1.1 Fifth Generation Cellular3.1.2 Teleoperation3.1.3 Cloud Computing3.1.4 Edge Computing3.2 Market Opportunities

4 Personal AI and Robotics Market, Application, and Ecosystem Impact4.1 Market Segmentation and Application Scenario4.1.1 Personal Robots and Robotics Components4.1.2 Digital Personal Assistant Services4.1.3 AI-Based System and Analytics4.2 Economic Impact including Job Market4.3 Investment Trends in Robotics and AI Systems4.4 Robotics Patents a Key Area to Watch

5 Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges5.1 Personal AI and Robotics Market Dynamics5.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers5.3 Personal AI and Robotics Market Challenges

6 Personal AI and Robot Market Outlook and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Aggregate Global Market Forecast 2021 - 20266.1.1 Personal AI and Robotics Market by Segment 2021 - 20266.1.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market by Region 2021 - 20266.2 Personal Robot Market Forecast 2021 - 20266.2.1 Market by Segment6.2.1.1.1.1 Personal Robotics Device Market by Segment6.2.1.1.1.2 Personal Robotics Component Market by Segment6.3 Digital Personal Assistant Market Forecast 2021 - 20266.3.1 Market by Segment6.3.2 Market by Technology6.4 Personal AI-Based Solution Market Forecast 2021 - 20266.4.1 Market by Segment6.4.1.1 Personal AI-Based System Market by Segment and Technology6.4.1.2 Personal AI-Based Analytics and Service Market by Segment6.5 Personal Robotics Shipments 2021 - 20266.5.1 Robotics Shipments by Type 2021 - 2026

7 AI and Robotics Company Analysis7.1 Assessment of Select Market Leaders7.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.7.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.7.4 iRobot Corporation7.5 Sony Corporation7.6 F&P Robotics AG7.7 ZMP INC.7.8 Segway Inc.7.9 Neato Robotics, Inc.7.10 Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.7.11 Hasbro, Inc.7.12 Parrot SA7.13 Geckosystems Intl. Corp.7.14 Hoaloha Robotics7.15 Lego Education7.16 Sharp Corporation7.17 Toyota Motor Corporation7.18 WowWee Group Limited7.19 Lely Group7.20 Intel Corporation7.21 AsusTek Computer Inc.7.22 Amazon.com, Inc7.23 RealDoll7.24 True Companion7.25 Robotbase7.26 Dongbu Group7.27 Softbank Robotics7.28 Buddy7.29 Jibo7.30 NTT DoCoMo7.31 Rokid7.32 MJI Robotics7.33 Cubic7.34 5 Elements Robotics7.35 Branto7.36 Aido7.37 Vinclu Gatebox7.38 Future Robot7.39 Apple Inc.7.40 Artificial Solutions7.41 Clara Labs7.42 Google7.43 Microsoft Corporation7.44 Speaktoit Inc.7.45 Facebook7.46 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.7.47 motion.ai7.48 Indigo7.49 24me7.50 Wunderlist7.51 Hound7.52 Mycroft7.53 Ubi7.54 EasilyDo7.55 Evi7.56 Operator7.57 Charlie7.58 Alfred7.59 x.ai7.60 AIVC7.61 EVA7.62 NVidia7.63 Tesla Motors7.64 Baidu7.65 SparkCognition

8 Personal AI and Robot Use Cases8.1 Cleaning Robots8.2 Entertainment Robots8.3 Home Security and Surveillance8.4 Wheel-powered Robot8.5 PARO, Advanced interactive Robot8.6 Vortex, a Programmable Robot8.7 ROBEAR, Nursing Care Robot8.8 AV1, A Small Telepresence Robot

9 Conclusions and Recommendations9.1 Recommendations to Robotics Makers9.2 Recommendations to Investors9.3 Recommendations for AI Companies9.4 Recommendations for Equipment Manufacturers9.5 Future of Personal AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esvh3q

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-artificial-intelligence-and-robotics-market-report-2021-personalized-robot-components-will-reach-15-0-billion-by-2026--301336292.html

SOURCE Research and Markets