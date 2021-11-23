Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market (2021 To 2028) - By Structure, Product Type, Method, Industry Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Structure, By Product Type, By Method, By Industry Vertical, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Structure, By Product Type, By Method, By Industry Vertical, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perovskite solar cells market size is expected to reach USD 3,926.0 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of perovskite solar cells such as minimal or zero carbon emission, lightweight and flexible, is expected to result increasing scope of its applications in various end-use industries. This, coupled with ample availability of naturally-occurring clean energy source are major factors expected to drive growth of the perovskite solar cells market to a significant extent.Major international players operating in the global perovskite solar cells market are investing in R&D to enhance efficiency and stability of these cells, extend life span, and use non-toxic materials. This factor is expected to create revenue opportunities for existing and well as new players, thereby driving market growth.However, Lead-based absorber may be potentially harmful to the environment which could restrain adoption of these cells. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the structure segments, the planar perovskite solar cells segment accounted for major revenue share of 69.3% in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 184.5 Million in 2020, and this regional market is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, increasing focus on adopting clean energy to reduce use on depleting fossil fuels, and well-established consumer electronics industry in the region.

market size was in 2020, and this regional market is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, increasing focus on adopting clean energy to reduce use on depleting fossil fuels, and well-established consumer electronics industry in the region. North America accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global perovskite solar cells market in 2020, due to growing demand for the product from various end-use industries, and presence of major players in the region.

accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global perovskite solar cells market in 2020, due to growing demand for the product from various end-use industries, and presence of major players in the region. Key players profiled in the report include Oxford Photovoltaics, FrontMaterials Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd., Fraunhofer ISE, Dyesol, Saule Technologies, FlexLink Systems Inc., Polyera Corporation, and New Energy Technologies Inc. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Perovskite Solar Cells Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Perovskite Solar Cells Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Perovskite Solar Cells Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Perovskite Solar Cells Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. High efficiency of Perovskite solar cells than conventional solar cells4.2.2.2. Growing environmental concerns4.2.2.3. Technological Advancement4.2.2.4. Surging demand for clean energy4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. High cost of the product4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis Chapter 5. Perovskite Solar Cells Market By Structure Insights & Trends5.1. Structure dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Planar Perovskite Solar Cells5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Perovskite Solar Cells Market By Product Type Insights & Trends6.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Perovskite Solar Cells Market By Method Insights & Trends7.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Solution Method7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. Vapor-Deposition Method7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4. Vapor-Assisted Solution Method7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Perovskite Solar Cells Market By Industry Verticals Insights & Trends8.1. Industry Verticals & Market Share, 2021 & 20288.2. Aerospace8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3. Industrial Automation8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.4. Consumer Electronics8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.5. Energy8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.6. Others8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 9. Perovskite Solar Cells Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions10.4. Market positioning10.5. Strategy Benchmarking10.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 11. Company Profiles11.1. Oxford Photovoltaics11.1.1. Company Overview11.1.2. Financial Performance11.1.3. Technology Insights11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives11.2. FrontMaterials Co. Ltd.11.2.1. Company Overview11.2.2. Financial Performance11.2.3. Technology Insights11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives11.3. Solaronix SA11.3.1. Company Overview11.3.2. Financial Performance11.3.3. Technology Insights11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives11.4. Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd.11.4.1. Company Overview11.4.2. Financial Performance11.4.3. Technology Insights11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives11.5. Fraunhofer ISE11.5.1. Company Overview11.5.2. Financial Performance11.5.3. Technology Insights11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives11.6. Dyesol11.6.1. Company Overview11.6.2. Financial Performance11.6.3. Technology Insights11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives11.7. Saule Technologies11.7.1. Company Overview11.7.2. Financial Performance11.7.3. Technology Insights11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives11.8. FlexLink Systems Inc.11.8.1. Company Overview11.8.2. Financial Performance11.8.3. Technology Insights11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives11.9. Polyera Corporation11.9.1. Company Overview11.9.2. Financial Performance11.9.3. Technology Insights11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives11.10. New Energy Technologies Inc.11.10.1. Company Overview11.10.2. Financial Performance11.10.3. Technology Insights11.10.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7726h3

