Global Perimeter Security Markets, 2021-2025 - Opportunities In The Emergence Of AI, Facial Recognition, ALPR, Computer Vision, And Big Data Analytics

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perimeter Security Market by Component (Systems (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Alarms and Notification Systems) and Services (Professional and Managed Services)), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Perimeter Security Market is Projected to Grow from USD 61.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 96.5 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the Forecast Period.

The rise in perimeter intrusions, theft incidences, burglary, cross-border terrorism, illegal immigration, and other intrusions to drive market growth.

By component, the system segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The systems segment of the perimeter security market is broadly categorized into perimeter intrusion and detection systems, video surveillance system, access control, alarm and notification systems, and other systems. It involves the use of a wide variety of systems to enhance security measures. These systems investigate and prevent crime in public places, such as airports, shopping malls, and banks. The increasing concern for safety and the rising incidents of terrorism are expected to drive the demand for perimeter security systems, globally.

By service, the managed service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Today's demanding business environments require proficient handling of business processes by implementing tested solutions across organizations. Time consuming processes, lack of resources, and overhead costs involved in managing in-house services have forced organizations to outsource certain processes. Managed service providers ensure not only the security of critical business information but also the smooth functioning of business operations. Therefore, the managed service segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

