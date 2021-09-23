Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global per diem nurse staffing market size is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Higher demand for medical-surgical nurses & increased utilization of staffing agencies, and the rising demand for family nurse practitioners are driving the market. The rising geriatric population leads to an increase in the number of hospital admissions, which is another key factor boosting the market growth.Moreover, the spread of infectious diseases, especially during flu season, is an important factor resulting in a sudden increase in the number of hospital admissions, thereby creating the need for additional nursing staff. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 959,000 people were hospitalized because of the 2017-2018 influenza season in the U.S. Similarly, the 2018-2019 flu season accounted for 69,000-84,000 hospital admissions in the U.S.Such temporary need for an additional nurse workforce can be easily fulfilled by per diem nurses, thereby augmenting the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the medical workforce. With hospitals being overburdened with COVID-19 patients, the demand for per diem nurse staffing is increasing exponentially. At this point, the main aim of healthcare facilities is to deploy the maximum number of medical staff for the management of COVID-19 patients.Thus, the pandemic is driving market growth. With more patients being hospitalized, more nurses are required for the care, which is impelling the need for temporary nurses. According to June Pulse Survey by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the demand for pre diem staffing increased by 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lower job security and stringent regulations are creating negativity in nurses to work as per diem nurses, which is a big challenge to the market. Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Report Highlights

A significant rise in the number of government & nongovernment hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care centers, and other types of healthcare facilities is anticipated to fuel the market growth

North America dominated the global market in 2020 due to the presence of the target population and high demand for nurses

dominated the global market in 2020 due to the presence of the target population and high demand for nurses Countries like the U.S. have good insurance coverages that make home nurse service, which is usually of per diem type, affordable

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising investments by major players due to the growing popularity of per diem services

is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising investments by major players due to the growing popularity of per diem services Partnerships and M&As have been the most used strategies in this highly competitive market. For instance, AMN healthcare in 2018 acquired Leader for Today and Philips DiPisa to use their placement expertly

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market driver analysis3.1.1 Shortage of skilled nurses3.1.2 Increasing number of hospital admissions3.1.3 Attractive compensation and benefits provided to per diem nurses3.1.4 Increasing number of healthcare facilities3.2 Market restraint analysis3.2.1 Low job security making nurses hesitant to join as per diem nurses3.2.2 Stringent regulations and compliances set by authorities for medical staffing3.3 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Recent Trends and Advancements3.3.1 Recent Trends3.3.1.1 COVID-19 pandemic surging the demand for pre diem nurses3.3.1.2 Retiring nurses opting for per diem nurse staffing3.3.1.3 Higher utilization of staffing agencies by hospitals3.3.2 New Advancements3.3.2.1 Increasing usage of online training programs3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4.1 Penetration Analysis3.5 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools3.5.1 PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis 3.5.1.1 Competitive rivalry: High3.5.1.2 Threat of new entrants: Moderate3.5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers: Low3.5.1.4 Bargaining power of suppliers: Moderate3.5.1.5 Threat of substitutes: Low3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1 Political & legal landscape3.5.2.2 Economic and social landscape3.5.2.3 Technology landscape3.6 List of Per Diem Nurse Staffing Providers Chapter 4 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Regional Analysis4.1 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Market: Segment Dashboard4.3 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 20284.3.1 North America4.3.1.1 North America per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.2 The U.S.4.3.1.2.1 The U.S. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.1.3 Canada4.3.1.3.1 Canada per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2 Europe4.3.2.1 Europe per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.2 The U.K.4.3.2.2.1 The U.K. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.3.1 Germany per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.4.1 France per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.5 Italy4.3.2.5.1 Italy per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2.6 Spain4.3.2.6.1 Spain per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3 Asia Pacific4.3.3.1 Asia Pacific per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3.2 China4.3.3.2.1 China. per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3.3 Japan4.3.3.3.1 Japan per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3.4 India4.3.3.4.1 India per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4 Latin America4.3.4.1 Latin America per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4.2 Brazil4.3.4.2.1 Brazil per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4.3 Mexico4.3.4.3.1 Mexico per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.5 Middle East & Africa4.3.5.1 Middle East & Africa per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.5.2 South Africa4.3.5.2.1 South Africa per diem nurse staffing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Competitive Analysis5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants5.2 Competition Categorization5.3 Company Market Position Analysis5.4 Company Profiles5.4.1 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.5.4.1.1 Company overview5.4.1.2 Financial performance5.4.1.3 Service benchmarking5.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.2 HealthTrust Workforce Solutions5.4.2.1 Company overview5.4.2.2 Financial performance5.4.2.3 Service benchmarking5.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.3 Maxim Healthcare Group5.4.3.1 Company overview5.4.3.2 Financial performance5.4.3.3 Service benchmarking5.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.4 Supplemental Health Care5.4.4.1 Company overview5.4.4.2 Financial performance5.4.4.3 Service benchmarking5.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.5 AccounTable Healthcare Staffing5.4.5.1 Company overview5.4.5.2 Financial performance5.4.5.3 Service benchmarking5.4.6 AMN Healthcare5.4.6.1 Company overview5.4.6.2 Financial performance5.4.6.3 Service benchmarking5.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.7 Nurse Staffing LLC5.4.7.1 Company overview5.4.7.2 Financial performance5.4.7.3 Service benchmarking5.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.8 GHR Healthcare5.4.8.1 Company overview5.4.8.2 Financial performance5.4.8.3 Service benchmarking5.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives5.4.9 Interim HealthCare Inc.5.4.9.1 Company overview5.4.9.2 Financial performance5.4.9.3 Service benchmarking5.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives 5.4.10 CareerStaff Unlimited5.4.10.1 Company overview5.4.10.2 Financial performance5.4.10.3 Service benchmarking5.4.10.4 Strategic initiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sp6nfw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-per-diem-nurse-staffing-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301384143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets