Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2020-2028: Sports Grounds And Stadiums Expected To Witness The Fastest Growth Due To COVID-19

The report offers strategic insights into the global pedestrian entrance control systems market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. Pedestrian entrance control refers to the protection of various buildings and sensitive sites by controlling and monitoring physical access to various personnel entering the building. In addition, deployment of pedestrian entrance control systems enables building management and administrators to streamline and optimize traffic flow in order to ensure better security. Furthermore, pedestrian entrance control systems enables swift access to authorized personnel into various building locations along with security checks and validation for new entrants. Thereby, pedestrian entrance control systems have offered a viable solution for organizations to deploy enhanced security features at numerous entry points while causing minimal inconvenience to their workforce and customers. Pedestrian entrance control systems encompass various security gates, doors, turnstiles and speed gates, among others. Depending on the nature of the entry points, organizations can choose from a wide array of equipment in order to ensure optimum security of the physical site. Pedestrian entrance control systems have become pivotal for various institutions all across the world due to rising threats and physical attacks and damage. Organizations from various end-use industries including banking and finance, education, healthcare, commercial, government, manufacturing and industrial, retail, events, transportation, residential, utilities and energy, among others seek to deploy physical security solutions to ensure safety for the property and personnel.One of the major factors driving the growth of the pedestrian entrance control systems market is the rising threat of terrorism all across the globe. It has become imperative for various organizations and governments across the world to invest in latest and advanced security solutions to ensure public and private safety of physical sites and people visiting or working there. Other factors such as rise in thefts and espionage have further fuelled the growth in the global pedestrian entrance control systems market. Some of the factors restraining the growth in this market include high initial costs, and lack of technological awareness, among others. However, with increasing demand for security and rising threats against numerous government and commercial buildings across the world, the overall pedestrian entrance control systems market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of pedestrian entrance control systems, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are URSA Gates Ltd., APT Controls Limited, Boon Edam, Inc., PERCo, Automatic Systems SA, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Kaba Group, Controlled Access Turnstiles, Inc., SKIDATA AG, Mecanizados Argusa, S.A. and Turnstile Security Inc.The sports grounds and stadiums segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of rising number of sporting events across the world. With the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative for stadium operators to manage the flow of large crowds of people coming to any sporting event thereby, increasing the demand for various gates and turnstiles at such location. Furthermore, factors such as rising vulnerabilities of sports stadiums and increasing terror threats are expected to further drive the growth in this segment in the following years. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Introduction3.1.1 Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Drivers3.2.2 Market Growth Inhibitors3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers and Restraints3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition Chapter 4 Market Inclination Insights: Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market4.1 Overview4.1.1 Evolution of Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems4.1.2 Key Trends Analysis Chapter 5 Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis, By Component5.1 Market Analysis5.1.1 Security Gates5.1.2 Security Booths5.1.3 Security Doors5.1.4 Speed Gates5.1.5 Turnstiles Chapter 6 Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis, By Application6.1 Market Analysis6.2 Transportation Interchanges6.3 BFSI Institutions6.4 Commercial Offices6.5 Government and Military Facilities6.6 Sports Grounds and Stadiums6.7 Hospitality6.8 Others (Industrial Sites, Tourist Sites, Heritage Sites etc.) Chapter 7 North America Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis7.1 Overview7.2 North America Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 20287.3 North America Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 20287.4 North America Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028 Chapter 8 Europe Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market Analysis10.4.1 Comparative Analysis Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Analysis11.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors11.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players Chapter 12 Company Profiles12.1 Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, Recent Developments)

