Global PCR Markets Outlook 2021-2025: A New Standard / Down The Curve We Go / Multiplexing / Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable / The Genetic Blizzard

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PCR Market Outlook 2021-2025: Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets; by Application, Product & Place; with Executive & Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis - Updated to Include Impact of COVID-19 Dx" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies. Will thermal cycling become obsolete?

Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine respiratory screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025 with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR has proved itself in the market, and the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going.

Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics. New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides1.1 Situation Analysis1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition2.1 What are PCR Technologies?2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing2.3 Market Definition2.3.1 Market Size2.3.2 Currency2.3.3 Years2.4 Methodology2.4.1 Authors2.4.2 Sources2.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective2.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies3.1 Concepts3.1.1 Method3.2 Applications3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA3.2.2 Measuring DNA3.2.3 Medical and diagnostic applications3.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing3.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management3.2.3.3 Infectious disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity3.2.3.4 Forensic applications3.2.3.5 Science and Research3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages3.4 Different Types of PCR3.4.1 Simple Changes3.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR3.4.1.2 VNTR PCR3.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR3.4.1.4 Long PCR3.4.1.5 Nested PCR3.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR3.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR3.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR3.4.1.9 Assembly PCR3.4.1.10 Colony PCR3.4.1.11 Suicide PCR3.4.1.12 Cold PCR3.4.2 Digital PCR3.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR3.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)3.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use3.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market4.1.1 Academic Research Lab4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier4.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier4.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab4.1.6 Public National/regional lab4.1.7 Hospital lab4.1.8 Physician Lab4.1.9 Audit Body 4.1.10 Certification Body

5 Market Trends5.1 Factors Driving Growth5.1.1 A New Standard5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go5.1.3 Multiplexing5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard5.2 Factors Limiting Growth5.2.1 The Cost Curve5.2.2 The Other Guys5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital5.3.4 Disruption Looms5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section6.1.1 Importance of These Developments6.1.2 How to Use This Section6.2 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler6.3 Roche Acquires GenMark6.4 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization6.5 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding6.6 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round6.7 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test6.8 Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech6.9 Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx6.10 SARS- Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'6.11 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection6.12 Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR6.13 Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition6.14 HelixBind Receives $3M NIH Grant to Expand Infection Dx Platform6.15 Nucleix Targeting US Market With Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays6.16 DxTerity Gets CE Mark for At-Home Sample Collection Device6.17 Fetal Cell-Based NIPT by dDigital PCR Demonstrated6.18 ChromaCode Raises $28M for new High Def PCR Technology6.19 ddPCR Used for Fast and Low-Cost NIPT Screening6.20 Study Validates ChromaCode HDPCRT Testing for Tick-Borne Pathogens6.21 Bio-Rad's ddPCR MSI RUO Assay is available6.22 ctDNA Monitoring Is Important for BRAF-Mutant Melanoma6.23 Sysmex Inostics Liquid Biopsy Demonstrates Two-fold Higher Detection6.24 QIAGEN Plans for Next-Generation Digital PCR Systems6.25 Bioneer HIV-1 Dx Kit Gets Korea FDA Approval6.26 New PCR Technology: Transfer-PCR (tPCR) Applications6.27 NimaGen Licenses PCR Tech from Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust6.28 Natera Applies Massively Multiplexed PCR to Kidney Transplants6.29 Paragon Genomics, MGI Tech Form Distribution Alliance

7 Profiles of Key PCR Companies7.1 Abacus Diagnostica7.2 Abbott Diagnostics7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics7.4 Ador Diagnostics7.5 Agilent7.6 Akonni Biosystems7.7 Alveo Technologies7.8 Applied BioCode7.9 Aus Diagnostics7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.12 Binx Health7.13 Biocartis7.14 bioMerieux Diagnostics7.15 Bioneer Corporation7.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.7.17 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH7.18 Bruker7.19 Caris Molecular Diagnostics7.20 Cepheid (now Danaher)7.21 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical7.22 Cue Health7.23 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH7.24 Diagenode Diagnostics7.25 Diasorin S.p.A.7.26 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.7.27 Eurofins Scientific7.28 Fluidigm Corp7.29 Fluxergy7.30 Fusion Genomics7.31 Genetic Signatures7.32 GenMark Dx7.33 Hibergene Diagnostics7.34 Hologic7.35 Immunexpress7.36 Inflammatix7.37 Invetech7.38 Janssen Diagnostics7.39 Karius7.40 Lexagene7.41 LightDeck Diagnostics7.42 Luminex Corp7.43 Maxim Biomedical7.44 Mbio Diagnostics7.45 Meridian Bioscience7.46 Mesa Biotech7.47 Millipore Sigma7.48 MIODx7.49 Mobidiag7.50 Nanomix7.51 NGeneBio7.52 Operon7.53 Panagene7.54 Perkin Elmer7.55 Precipio7.56 Primerdesign7.57 Promega7.58 Prominex7.59 Qiagen Gmbh7.60 Quantumdx7.61 Quidel7.62 Roche Molecular Diagnostics7.63 Saw Diagnostics7.64 Seegene7.65 Siemens Healthineers7.66 SkylineDx7.67 Sona Nanotech7.68 SpeeDx7.69 T2 Biosystems7.70 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc7.71 Veramarx7.72 Visby Medical7.73 XCR Diagnostics

8 The Global PCR Markets8.1 PCR - Global Market Overview by Country8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global PCR Markets - By Application9.1 PCR Clinical Multiplex9.2 PCR Clinical Singleplex9.3 PCR Research9.4 PCR Single C19

10 Global PCR Markets - By Technology10.1 qPCR10.2 dPCR10.3 Single C19 PCR10.4 Single C19 PCR

11 Global PCR Markets - By Product11.1 PCR Instruments11.2 PCR Nucleic Acid Extraction11.3 PCR Consumables11.4 PCR Services

12 Global PCR Markets - By Place12.1 PCR Clinical Laboratory12.2 PCR Point of Care12.3 PCR Commercial12.4 PCR Pharmaceutical

13 Appendices13.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

