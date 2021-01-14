Global PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) Treatment Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PCOS Treatment Market, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PCOS Treatment Market valued around USD 3.39 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 8.63% during the forecast period.The Global PCOS Treatment Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity among the woman population. Additionally, increasing cases of hormonal imbalances in the women are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, the development of new drugs and treatment options for the treatment of PCOS is expected to fuel the growth of the market through 2025.The Global PCOS Treatment Market is segmented based on surgery, drug, diagnosis, End-user, company and region. Based on surgery, the market can be categorized into ovarian wedge resection, cyst aspiration and laparoscopic ovarian drilling. The laparoscopic ovarian drilling segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years. This can be attributed to the fertility problems faced by the women due to this problem and the response to medications generally weakens over time in women. Additionally, this procedure is cost effective and easy to perform which is driving the growth of segment across the globe.Regionally, the Global PCOS Treatment Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the Global PCOS Treatment Market owing to the growing prevalence of overweight and obese women population in the region.Major players operating in the Global PCOS Treatment Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Years considered for this report:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global PCOS Treatment Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global PCOS Treatment Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Surgery (Ovarian Wedge Resection, Cyst Aspiration, Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling)6.2.2. By Drug (Ovulation Inducing Agents, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogens, Anti-Depressants, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Obesity Drugs, Others)6.2.3. By Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Ultrasound, Blood Tests)6.2.4. By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Fertility Clinics)6.2.5. By Company (2019)6.2.6. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific PCOS Treatment Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Surgery7.2.2. By Drug7.2.3. By Diagnosis7.2.4. By End-user7.2.5. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China PCOS Treatment Market Outlook7.3.2. India PCOS Treatment Market Outlook7.3.3. Australia PCOS Treatment Market Outlook7.3.4. Japan PCOS Treatment Market Outlook7.3.5. South Korea PCOS Treatment Market Outlook 8. Europe PCOS Treatment Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Surgery8.2.2. By Drug8.2.3. By Diagnosis8.2.4. By End-user8.2.5. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France PCOS Treatment Market Outlook8.3.2. Germany PCOS Treatment Market Outlook8.3.3. United Kingdom PCOS Treatment Market Outlook8.3.4. Italy PCOS Treatment Market Outlook8.3.5. Spain PCOS Treatment Market Outlook 9. North America PCOS Treatment Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Surgery9.2.2. By Drug9.2.3. By Diagnosis9.2.4. By End-user9.2.5. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States PCOS Treatment Market Outlook9.3.2. Mexico PCOS Treatment Market Outlook9.3.3. Canada PCOS Treatment Market Outlook 10. South America PCOS Treatment Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Surgery10.2.2. By Drug10.2.3. By Diagnosis10.2.4. By End-user10.2.5. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil PCOS Treatment Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina PCOS Treatment Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia PCOS Treatment Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa PCOS Treatment Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Surgery11.2.2. By Drug11.2.3. By Diagnosis11.2.4. By End-user11.2.5. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa PCOS Treatment Market Outlook11.3.2. Saudi Arabia PCOS Treatment Market Outlook11.3.3. UAE PCOS Treatment Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Commonly Used PCOS Drugs to control different symptoms 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company15.2. Bayer AG15.3. Pfizer, Inc.15.4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.15.5. Merck & Co., Inc.15.6. Sanofi SA15.7. AstraZeneca PLC15.8. Novartis AG15.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited15.10. Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt4z6v

