Global Payments To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 4, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Global Payments' management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - Get Report is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter ( @globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

