Global Payments To Participate In KBW Fintech Payments Conference

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - Get Report, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual KBW Fintech Payments Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company's website at www.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - Get Report is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter ( @globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

