Global Pay TV Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pay TV market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Pay television (TV) refers to a consumer subscription-based television broadcasting service. It is usually accessed through a cable, satellite or an internet protocol (IP) TV, in which the viewer subscribes to bundled content and leases a propriety coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Each set-top box is installed with encrypted signals to prevent the theft of services. Apart from television channels, it provides other interactive services, such as TV shopping, gaming, video-on-demand and multi-room charging. It also offers various other benefits, such as a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions that combine customer management, billing, payment and ordering functionalities, high cost-effectiveness, scalability and transparency of operations.Rapid urbanization, along with the widespread adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) system, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pay TV service providers offer a combination of broadband and broadcast services to ensure efficient distribution of mass and personalized content for the consumers. Furthermore, the increasing availability of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content through satellite networks is also driving the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of data analytics to gain insights regarding public preferences, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Channels that cater to specific audiences use user-generated subscriptions and advertisements integrated with analytical and cloud computing solutions to provide improved content results and leverage the 'as-a-service' business model. This, along with the availability of value-added services and 5G internet connectivity at cost-effective prices, is anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pay TV market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pay tv market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pay tv market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pay tv market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pay TV Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Postpaid6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Prepaid6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Technology Type7.1 Cable TV7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 DTT and Satellite TV7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Commercial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Residential8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Bharti Airtel Limited14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 DIRECTV (AT&T Communications)14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3 Dish Network Corporation14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 DishTV India14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.5 Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks)14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Foxtel (News Corp.)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Rostelecom PJSC14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.8 Tata Sky14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.9 Tricolor TV14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsyu0c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pay-tv-market-2020-to-2025---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-301170133.html

SOURCE Research and Markets