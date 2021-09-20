Global Passenger Hydrogen FCV Industry 2020-2036: Forecasts & Revenue Projections With 34 Automaker Profiles & Strategies

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Passenger Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Passenger Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides detailed data on the sales of passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles from their initial commercial launch through 2020. It provides market forecasts and revenue projections for the major world regions through 2036.

The study discusses automaker strategies and provides their in-depth profiles. This is one of the most comprehensive and timely studies on the passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market.

With a substantial hydrogen fueling infrastructure in place, the market for hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicles is ready for take-off, according to this research study. The study presents a bright outlook for the growth of hydrogen fuel cell cars and SUVs.

The study said that over 27,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles had been sold by year-end 2020 since their sales first began. The sales were constrained by the absence of a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The sales of passenger hydrogen fuel vehicles are now poised for a rapid pickup in 2021. Over 8,500 passenger fuel cell vehicles were sold in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of the previous years. The 2020 sales bucked the severe downturn experienced by the auto industry during the year.

'What we are seeing now is a market push in three segments of hydrogen fuel cell market', said the President of the publishing company. 'These segments are passenger cars and SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks and buses', he added.

'Developments in each of these segments is creating synergies that are driving down the costs of components and infrastructure. Coupled with this, is the availability of extensive hydrogen fueling infrastructures in many major markets'.

