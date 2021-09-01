Global Passenger Car Vision Industry Chain Report 2021 Featuring Major Chip Companies & Car Vision Companies

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 The "Global Passenger Car Vision Industry Chain Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes and predicts global camera technology and market trends, and conducts research on global mainstream camera vendors.

With policies support of governments worldwide, the rapid development of automotive intelligence has promoted the continuous growth of automotive cameras. The global passenger car camera market was worth USD7.02 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit USD19.26 billion in 2025.

In terms of segmented products, in-car surveillance cameras will be a growth engine in the future. In 2018, Japan's ``Preparation Outline for Autonomous Driving Systems'' required vehicles with autonomous driving functions to record steering wheel operations and the operating conditions of autonomous driving systems.

The ADAS directive of " Europe on the Move" issued in 2019 stipulates that all new vehicles must be equipped with "Drowsiness Warning System" and "Distraction Recognition and Prevention System" from May 2022. In 2024, all vehicles in stock must be equipped with the above functions.

Endeavored by the government and policies, global camera vendors are following market trends and developing new products to meet the demand for advanced autonomous driving. On the one hand, they expand product lines and strive for a complete range of products. Denso develops electronic rear view mirrors based on monocular, binocular, night vision, surround view, internal vision and other products.

Magna has already offered a variety of vision products such as Front View monocular cameras, surround view cameras, side view cameras, internal view DMS, internal view OMS, and internal view rear monitors. It plans to mass-produce interior rear view mirrors in 2022. Combined with cameras, mirrors and software products, the rear view mirrors feature a frameless design and can be electronically switched between traditional rear view mirrors and video displays which can customize the field of view.

On the other hand, enhanced visual recognition and algorithms are integrated with other products to offer diverse functions. In June 2021, ZF and CalmCar cooperated to develop an automated valet parking system based on surround view. The system includes ZF's four surround view 192 fisheye cameras, CalmCar's ultrasonic radar and 360 surround view perception software solutions. Bosch and Hyundai Mobis plan to produce the "in-car monitoring system combined with artificial intelligence" and the "high-performance image recognition technology based on deep learning" in 2022 separately.

Finally, automotive vision should not only integrate autonomous driving functions, but also pay more attention to user experience. 3D surround view will prevail. For example, the new Valeo 360Vue 3D surround view system gives not only the aerial view of the vehicle, but also a 3D view of the vehicle in the car. The driver can clearly see all obstacles and blind sports near the vehicle.

In February 2021, Magna released the 3D surround view system, which can directly see the surrounding environment of the vehicle through the 360 surround view camera to help the driver park and move the vehicle in a narrow space. This system is mainly used in luxury vehicles. In addition, Chinese 3D vision company Smarter Eye is also developing a 3D surround view system.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry1.1 Overview of Passenger Car Vision Industry1.1.1 Introduction to ADAS and Functions1.1.2 Automotive Camera Classification and ADAS Functions Supported1.1.3 Camera Structure and Imaging Principle1.2 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry1.2.1 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry1.2.2 America's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving1.2.3 America Regards the Development of Autonomous Driving as a National Strategy1.2.4 EU's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving1.2.5 EU Autonomous Driving Technology Development Roadmap1.2.6 Germany's Autonomous Driving Policies are at the Forefront of the World1.2.7 Policies, Regulations and Planning for Autonomous Driving in the UK1.2.8 Japan's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving1.2.9 Japan's Autonomous Driving Development Planning 1.2.10 Autonomous Driving Regulations and Policies in South Korea 1.2.11 Development Progress and Planning of Autonomous Driving in South Korea1.3 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Product Technology1.3.1 Multi-sensor Integration Will Be the Trend1.3.2 Simplified Hardware, Central Integration of Computing Power1.3.3 Binocular or Multinodular Solutions Will Gradually Replace Monocular Solutions1.3.4 In-car Driver Monitoring Cameras Will be Included in Standard Configuration 2. Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies2.1 Meta-analysis of Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies - Basic Information2.2 Meta-analysis of Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies - Products, Vision Customers, Development Directions2.3 Denso2.4 Bosch2.5 Aptiv2.6 Panasonic2.7 Veoneer2.8 Continental2.9 ZF2.10 MCNEX2.11 Magna2.12 Valeo2.13 Faurecia2.14 Gentex2.15 First Sensor2.16 Hyundai Mobis2.17 LG2.18 Ricoh2.19 Hitachi 3. Foreign key Passenger Car Vision Chip Companies and Other Companies3.1 Mobileye3.2 ON Semiconductor3.3 OmniVision Technologies3.4 Sony3.5 Samsung Electronics3.6 Texas Instruments3.7 Xilinx3.8 Cipia3.9 StradVision3.10 Foresight

