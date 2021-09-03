Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger car motor oil market reached a volume of 8,642 Kilotons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Passenger car motor oil, or PCMO, helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts. Passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. These oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine.On account of factors such as increasing population, rising income levels, improving road infrastructure, etc., the sales of passenger cars are rising across both developed and developing regions. This has created a positive impact on the demand of passenger car motor oils. Moreover, across developed regions like Europe and North America, consumers are becoming aware of the benefits offered by high-quality motor oils. For instance, there has been a shift among consumers form mono-grade to multi-grade oils, which offer improved pumpability, mileage and performance efficiency in cold start-up temperatures by reducing the startup lead time. Moreover, passenger car motor oils also provide benefits in terms of reduction of friction and wear, equipment protection, temperature control, increased lifespan and efficiency, and enhance the reliability of engine components.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global passenger car motor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the viscosity grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What is the structure of the global passenger car motor oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade6.1 Multi Grade6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1 25W-50/25W-606.1.2.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.2 15W-40/15W-506.1.2.2.1 Market Trends6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.3 20W-40/20W-506.1.2.3.1 Market Trends6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast6.1.2.4 10W-30/10W-406.1.2.4.1 Market Trends6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Mono Grade6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2.2.1 SAE 406.2.2.1.1 Market Trends6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.2 SAE 306.2.2.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.3 SAE 506.2.2.3.1 Market Trends6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast6.2.2.4 SAE 206.2.2.4.1 Market Trends6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Full Synthetic7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Synthetic Blend7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Conventional7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 High Mileage7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nob43d

