Global Passenger & Commercial Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Report 2021: Competitive Strategies Include Mergers & Acquisitions And New Service Developments

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Power Output (Less Than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, >250 kW), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns due to increasing air pollution and climate change. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are helpful in reducing the emissions since they do not produce greenhouse gases. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2026. Besides, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are low maintenance vehicles which function silently without creating a lot of noise. Additionally, supportive government policies, schemes and grants to promote cleaner technologies is further anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is required to develop the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle infrastructure which can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, lack of awareness about these vehicles and presence of a smaller number of manufacturers in the market further restrict the market growth.The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is segmented based on vehicle type, power output, company and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. this can be ascribed to the associated benefits such as ease in parking, improved gas mileage and affordability.Regionally, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the overall hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market owing to the increasing awareness among the population towards environmental protection and sustainability. Additionally, supportive government schemes & policies are further supporting the market growth in the region.

The major players operating in the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market are Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, Kia Motor Corporation, MAN, Groupe Renault, Tata Motors Limited, Hydrogenics, Mazda Motor Corporation and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)6.2.2. By Power Output (Less than 150 kW, 150-250 kW, >250 kW)6.2.3. By Company (2020)6.2.4. By Region6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Vehicle Type7.2.2. By Power Output7.2.3. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook7.3.2. India Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook7.3.3. Australia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook7.3.4. Japan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook7.3.5. South Korea Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 8. Europe Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Vehicle Type8.2.2. By Power Output8.2.3. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook8.3.2. Germany Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook8.3.3. United Kingdom Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook8.3.4. Italy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook8.3.5. Spain Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 9. North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Vehicle Type9.2.2. By Power Output9.2.3. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook9.3.2. Mexico Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook9.3.3. Canada Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 10. South America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value & Volume10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Vehicle Type10.2.2. By Power Output10.2.3. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast 11.1.1. By Value & Volume11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Vehicle Type11.2.2. By Power Output11.2.3. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook11.3.3. UAE Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook11.3.4. Kuwait Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Honda Motor Company, Ltd.14.2. Toyota Motor Corporation14.3. Hyundai Motor Company14.4. Daimler AG14.5. Audi AG14.6. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG14.7. AB Volvo14.8. Ballard Power Systems, Inc.14.9. General Motors Company14.10. Kia Motor Corporation14.11. MAN SE14.12. Groupe Renault14.13. Tata Motors Limited14.14. Hydrogenics Corp.14.15. Mazda Motor Corporation 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpvy6b

