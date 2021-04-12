Global Parenting Expert, Jo Frost, Launches Virtual Event Series 'Take A Time Out', Providing Families With Parenting Support

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jo Frost, Global Parenting Expert, announced the launch of her 'Take A Time Out' virtual event series. These live events will feature two dates a month for the next nine months.

The moderated series will feature Jo Frost discussing a range of family matters and will give attendees the opportunity to ask Frost personal questions live. Attendees will gain more confidence and peace during this transitional year by leaving with the how-to knowledge that Frost provides through her three decades of expertise and wisdom. Each session will include a moderated discussion with Jo Frost, followed by a Q&A session.

"I've had the privilege of helping thousands of families around the world through my TV shows, books, and one on one consultations. This event series gives me a unique opportunity to connect directly with parents in need at a critical time. I look forward to sharing my experience and advice with you and hearing your stories and needs," said Jo Frost.

Jo Frost has already counseled families worldwide resolving hands-on parental challenges ranging from children's sleep patterns to electronic overuse by teenagers to parents balancing it all. The virtual series allows Frost to reach fans all over the globe simultaneously.

Seats will be limited per event and dates will be announced on the first day of each month with newsletter subscribers being given a 24-hour advance ticket sale.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.jofrost.com

ABOUT JO FROST: Jo Frost is the most globally recognized parenting expert in her field having acquired a legacy of over 30 years of experience in her genre. She is an award-winning, best-selling author and TV host/ expert, best known for her show "Supernanny." In addition, Frost is the founder of NannyJoProductions, which has produced shows such as NannyOnTour, Britain's Killer Kids, and Extreme Parental Guidance.

