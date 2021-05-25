Global Palm Oil Market To Reach $57.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Palm Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 5046 Companies: 266 - Players covered include Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.; Genting Plantations Berhad; Godrej Agrovet Limited; Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.; PT Smart Tbk; Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.; IOI Group Berhad; Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad; PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk; PT Darmex Agro; PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk; PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk; P. T. Musim Mas; PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk; PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk; Nv Siat sa ( Belgium); Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd; New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.; United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited; United Plantations Berhad; Wilmar International Limited and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Other Products); Application (Food, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Palm Oil Market to Reach $57.2 Billion by 2026Palm oil and palm kernel oil are obtained from the mesocarp and palm kernel of oil palm fruit, respectively, with the two differing in terms of saturated fat content. While palm oil is 52% saturated, palm kernel oil holds 86% saturated fat. The latter is mainly used in a broad range of consumer products, from soaps and cosmetics to detergents and candles. In addition to its use in an extensive spectrum of food products such as shortenings, cooking oil and margarines, palm oil is used as feedstock for bio-fuel. Compared to other oils, red palm oil contains high proportions of antioxidants and vitamin E and a high content of carotene, which is not found in other oils. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Palm Oil market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield. Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.

Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $14 Billion by 2026Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil. Global market for Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$14 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.4% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Palm Kernel Oil segment, accounting for 28.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-palm-oil-market-to-reach-57-2-billion-by-2026--301298877.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.