Global Palm Oil Market Report 2021: Market Will Reach $105.97 Billion By 2026

Global Palm Oil Market will reach US$ 105.97 Billion by 2026 from US$ 54.79 Billion in 2020, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.62% during 2020-2026

Palm oil is used as an edible vegetable oil because it provides high colour and flavour to cuisines. Palm oil is also an essential factor in manufacturing biscuits, margarine, bread, instant noodles, cereals, lipsticks, candles, chocolates, shampoos, ice cream, and detergents. Due to its versatile use, palm oil is in high demand in the market globally. The demand for palm oil is expanding globally. Indonesia, India, and China are among the top palm oil-consuming countries. According to the official data, in India, about 349,000 hectare spread across 16 states have total palm oil potential in 2019. Palm oil is inexpensive to use with providing suitable replacement of partially-hydrogenated fat-containing trans-fatty acids. Along with that, palm oil has numerous health benefits like improving eye vision, keeping younger, increasing immune in body, and subsiding the risk of heart attack and cancer.In 2018, India was among the leading importer of palm oil globally and the biggest importer of palm oil from Malaysia. Palm oil is also an excellent alternative for mineral oil in power stations for energy production. The countries like Indonesia and Malaysia produce maximum palm oil, followed by other tropical countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America producing the rest. The increasing request for palm oil helped in the rising GDP of these countries and created job opportunities, and lifted middle class Indonesian and Malaysian. Malaysia is one of the biggest palm oil exporters to the United Arab Emirates. The demands of palm oil are increasing in the industry for manufacturing renewable and halal certified cosmetics and the processed foods sector. Besides, United Arab Emirates is also one of the most important exporters of supply processed products to GCC & neighbouring countries. Because of UAE strategic position, it provides easy access to Europe and Africa. Looking forward, most of the legacy drivers of the Palm oil market are surging population worldwide, changing lifestyle, and rapid urbanization in the developing nations will continue to hold the global palm oil market. Palm oil is also considered a good substitute for petroleum-based products. It is regarded as an effective alternative to replace fossil fuels as the demand for energy source is expected to increase day by day for transportation and energy-producing industries.

But it also has few challenges, such as; palm oil leads to an increase in much environmental pollution. One palm oil mile can generate up to 2.5 metric tons of effluent for every metric ton of palm oil. It also produces fuel for air pollution, soil erosion and climate change. Covid-19 Impact on Palm Oil IndustryAround the world, COVID -19 pandemic has impacted many industries and this has impacted palm oil industry too. Production and consumption in the producing and consuming countries have been impacted much by restrictions on transportation, lockdown, and restriction among nation's borders. In India, palm oils were mostly consumed in the hotels and restaurants. But all were locked down due to COVID restriction. But we believe the market to revive from the second half of 2021 as vaccinations have started. Company Analysis1. Sime Darby Berhad2. IOI Corporation Berhad3. Wilmar International4. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad5. Golden-Agri Resources Consuming Country - Market breakup of 11 Countries1. Indonesia2. India3. EU-274. China5. Malaysia6. Pakistan7. Thailand8. Bangladesh9. United States10. Nigeria11. Others Consuming Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries1. Indonesia2. India3. EU-274. China5. Malaysia6. Pakistan7. Thailand8. Bangladesh9. United States10. Nigeria11. Others Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries1. Indonesia2. Malaysia3. Thailand4. Colombia5. Nigeria6. Guatemala7. Papua New Guinea8. Honduras9. Ecuador10. Brazil11. Others Importing Country - Volume breakup of 10 Countries1. India2. EU-273. China4. Pakistan5. Bangladesh6. United States7. Egypt8. Philippines9. Russian Federation10. Myanmar Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 10 Countries1. Indonesia2. Malaysia3. Guatemala4. Colombia5. Papua New Guinea6. Benin7. Thailand8. Honduras9. Ecuador10. United Arab Emirates

