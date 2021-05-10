Global Pain Management Devices Market Report 2020: Market Size Is Expected To Reach $10.86 Billion By 2027 - Increasing Cases Of Chronic Pain And Technological Advancements Are Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Radiofrequency Ablation, Neurostimulation), by Application (Cancer, Neuropathic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report...

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Radiofrequency Ablation, Neurostimulation), by Application (Cancer, Neuropathic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 10.86 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.0%

Increasing cases of chronic pain and technological advancement are driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the globe is the major factor augmenting the growth of this market.

Preference for pain management devices over oral drugs and surgical interventions is also likely to be a high impact rendering driver for the market over the forecast period. The global market is expected to witness strong growth as a result of various technological advancements in this field.The recent electrostimulation devices that are launching in the marketplace have advancements in the form of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning applications. Most of the elective surgeries were postponed or canceled during the Covid-19 pandemic to decrease the exposure of the patients as well as the healthcare providers, which is expected to increase the demand for pain management devices.

In August 2020, the U.S. FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator to assist Covid-19 patients at home with asthma-related dyspnea. Pain Management Devices Market Report Highlights

The neurostimulation segment dominated the market with a share of over 57% in 2019 owing to the increased prevalence of neurological disorder.

The radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases and preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Neuropathic pain dominated the application segment with a share of more than 30% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising cases of neuropathic pain and new product launches by the industry players.

The cancer application segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of pain management devices.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook2.1.1 Pain Management Devices Market Outlook, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)2.2 Segment Outlook2.3 Competitive Outlook2.4 Pain Management Devices Market Summary, 2019 Chapter 3 Pain Management Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market analysis3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Technology Timeline Overview3.4 Pricing trend analysis3.4.1 Technology timeline pain management devices changing technology & adoption3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 List of regulatory bodies3.6 Pain Management Devices: Market Dynamics3.7 Pain Management Devices Market Analysis Tools: Porter's3.8 PESTEL Analysis3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions3.9.2 Product launch3.9.3 Expansion3.9.4 Partnership & Collaborations3.9.5 Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4 Pain Management Devices Market: Competitive Analysis4.1 Market Participation Categorization4.2 Public Companies4.2.1 Company market position analysis4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis4.2.2.1 Market Differentiators4.2.3 Company Market Share4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis4.3 Private Companies4.3.1 List of key emerging companies4.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.3.1 Current & future impact analysis4.3.2 Opportunity analysis Chapter 5 Pain Management Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20275.2 Product Dashboard5.2.1 Electrical stimulators5.2.1.1 Electrical stimulators market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.2.1.2 TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)5.2.1.2.1 TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators) market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.2.1.3 Other electrical stimulators5.2.2 Radiofrequency ablation5.2.3 Analgesic infusion pumps5.2.3.1 Analgesic infusion pumps market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.2.3.2 Intrathecal infusion pumps5.2.3.3 External infusion pumps5.2.4 Neurostimulation5.2.4.1 Neurostimulation market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.2.4.2 Spinal cord stimulators5.2.4.3 Deep brain stimulators5.2.4.4 Sacral neurostimulators Chapter 6 Pain Management Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20276.2 Application Dashboard6.3 Cancer6.4 Neuropathic pain6.5 Facial & migraine6.6 Musculoskeletal disorder6.7 Trauma Chapter 7 Pain Management Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, By Application7.1 Regional Market Snapshot7.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019 Chapter 8 Company Profiles

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corp.

Colfax Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Smiths Medical

St. Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Stimwave LLC

