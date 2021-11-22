Global Pain Management Devices Market (2021 To 2026) - Use Of Pain Medications As The First Line Of Treatment For Pain Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management devices market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Pain management devices are used to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from various types of disease conditions, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders, among others. These devices restore the ability to do everyday activities, decrease the need for oral pain medications, and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from these conditions. However, product recalls and high procedural costs likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.

Neurostimulation devices to hold the largest segment of the market

Based on type, the pain management devices market is segmented into neurostimulation devices, infusion pumps, and ablation devices. In 2020, the neurostimulation segment accounted for 58.0% of the pain management devices market. Neurostimulation devices provide pain relief by disrupting pain signals traveling between the spinal cord and the brain. These devices can be either implantable or non-implantable in nature. Neuromodulation devices are further classified into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators (TENS) and spinal cord stimulators. The large share and high growth of this segment is attributed to advantages of neuromodulation as compared to alternative therapies for managing chronic pain, its long-term cost effectivity and technological developments in the neurostimulation devices segment.

Neuropathic pain to hold the largest share of the applications market

Based on application, the pain management devices market is segmented into neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, cancer pain, facial pain & migraine, and other applications. The neuropathic pain segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.4% in 2020. The presence of substantial clinical evidences in the favor of high efficacy of pain management devices in neuropathic pain treatment, development of novel neuropathic pain management devices, rising aging population across the globe (geriatric population is at high risk of neuropathic pain due to the increased incidence of neuropathic pain associated with many age-related diseases), side effects of drugs used to treat neuropathic pain, and availability of reimbursement are fueling the adoption of pain management devices for neuropathic pain treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the pain management devices market for neuropathic pain applications.

The US to dominate the pain management devices market in North America

North America dominated the pain management devices market, with a share of 52.3% in 2020, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been among the frontrunners in developing pain management devices services in the healthcare industry. The pain management devices market in the US is expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of pain management devices in ambulatory care centers. Many major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the pain management devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Pain Management Devices Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Share, by Application & Region (2020)4.3 Pain Management Devices Market: Geographic Mix4.4 Regional Mix: Pain Management Devices Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Chronic Pain Management in Home Care Settings5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders5.2.1.3.1 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Cancer5.2.1.4 Established Reimbursement Scenario for Spinal Cord Stimulation (Scs) Devices in Developed Countries5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 Product Recalls5.2.2.2 High Procedural and Purchase Cost of Pain Management Devices5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries5.2.3.2 Expanding Base of Pain Management Clinics/Centers Across the Globe5.2.3.3 Use of Pain Medications as the First Line of Treatment for Pain Management5.2.3.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Delay the Adoption of Novel Devices5.3 Regulatory Landscape5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 Japan5.3.3.2 China5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Brazil5.3.3.5 Mexico5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7 Industry Trends5.7.1 Wearable Devices5.7.2 Rising Popularity of Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulators5.8 Trade Analysis5.8.1 Trade Analysis for Instruments and Appliances Used in Medical, Surgical, or Veterinary Sciences5.9 COVID-19 Impact on the Pain Management Devices Market

6 Pain Management Devices Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Neurostimulation Devices6.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Devices6.2.1.1 Extensive Use in Healthcare, Low Cost, and Ease of Use Will Favor Market Growth6.2.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation6.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Indications and Efficacy & Reversibility of Procedure Have Supported the Adoption of Scs6.3 Infusion Pumps6.3.1 High Use of Infusion Pumps in Postoperative Pain Management6.3.2 Intrathecal Infusion Pumps6.3.3 External Infusion Pumps6.4 Ablation Devices6.4.1 Rf Ablation Devices6.4.2 Cryoablation Devices

7 Pain Management Devices Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Neuropathic Pain7.2.1 High Prevalence of Diseases Associated with Neuropathic Pain7.3 Cancer Pain7.4 Facial Pain & Migraine7.5 Musculoskeletal Pain7.6 Other Applications

8 Pain Management Devices Market, by Mode of Purchase8.1 Introduction8.2 Over-The-Counter Pain Management Devices8.2.1 OTC Pain Management Devices Unfold New Growth Avenues8.3 Prescription-Based Pain Management Devices

9 Pain Management Devices Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Pervasive Players10.4.4 Participants10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups10.5.1 Progressive Companies10.5.2 Dynamic Companies10.5.3 Starting Blocks10.5.4 Responsive Companies10.6 Company Product Footprint10.7 Geographic Footprint of the Major Players in the Pain Management Devices Market10.8 Competitive Scenario10.8.1 Product Launches10.8.2 Deals10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Medtronic11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories11.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation11.1.4 Stryker Corporation11.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company 11.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen Ag11.1.7 Baxter International Inc.11.1.8 Avanos Medical, Inc.11.1.9 Teleflex, Inc. 11.1.10 Smiths Medical 11.1.11 Nipro Corporation 11.1.12 Moog Inc. 11.1.13 Atricure 11.1.14 Nevro Corp. 11.1.15 Micrel Medical Devices Sa 11.1.16 Mindray Medical International Limited 11.1.17 Shenzhen Medrena Biotech Co., Ltd. 11.1.18 Epic Medical 11.1.19 Bioness 11.1.20 Soterix Medical11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Infutronix Solutions LLC11.2.2 Gimer Medical11.2.3 Bluewind Medical11.2.4 Neuronano11.2.5 Microtransponder

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mojlix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pain-management-devices-market-2021-to-2026---use-of-pain-medications-as-the-first-line-of-treatment-for-pain-management-presents-opportunities-301430105.html

SOURCE Research and Markets