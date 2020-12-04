Global Packaging Market In 2020 - Featuring Amcor, Sealed Air And Tetra Pak International Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging industry is anticipated to at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The advancement in packaging technology to make the product more lucrative for the customers is a key factor contributing to the growth of the packaging industry across the globe. Technological advancement in packaging solutions, adoption of eco-friendly packaging, and huge R&D investment to develop new and innovative packaging solutions are the other factors driving the market growth across the globe.The packaging industry is segmented on the basis of material type and end-user vertical. Based on the material type, the packaging industry is segmented into plastic, metal, paper, and glass. Based on end-user vertical, the market is segmented into food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, industrial, and others (household items). Food packaging is anticipated to hold major market share based on end-user vertical. The growing population across the globe along with the high demand ready to eat the meal is a key factor contributing towards the high share of the market segment.Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the packaging industry. The presence of key market players in the region along with their motive to produce high-end packaging solutions is a key factor contributing to the high share of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the packaging industry. The high demand for ready to eat food, beverages, and cosmetics in safe packets is a key factor driving the packaging industry of the region.Amcor PLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corp., Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global, Inc., Coveris Inc., DS Smith Plc, and so on are the key players operating in the global packaging industry. The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global packaging industry.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global packaging industry.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global packaging industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion2.3. Rules & Regulations 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1. Amcor PLC3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments3.3.2. Sealed Air Corp.3.3.2.1. Overview3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.2.4. Recent Developments3.3.3. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC3.3.3.1. Overview3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.3.4. Recent Developments3.3.4. Ball Corp.3.3.4.1. Overview3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.4.4. Recent Developments3.3.5. Tetra Pak International S.A.3.3.5.1. Overview3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.5.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants4.1 Motivators4.2 Restraints4.1. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Packaging Industry by Material Type5.1.1. Plastic5.1.2. Metal5.1.3. Paper5.1.4. Glass5.2. Global Packaging Industry by End-User Vertical5.2.1. Food5.2.2. Beverage5.2.3. Healthcare5.2.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care5.2.5. Industrial5.2.6. Others (Household Items) 6. Regional Analysis6.1. North America6.1.1. US6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles7.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj7.2. Amcor, PLC7.3. Ardagh Group S.A.7.4. Ball Corp.7.5. Berry Global, Inc.7.6. Catalent, Inc.7.7. Crown Holdings, Inc.7.8. DS Smith Plc7.9. Gerresheimer AG7.10. Graham Packaging Co.7.11. Graphic Packaging International, Inc.7.12. McKesson Corp.7.13. Mondi Group7.14. Owens- Illinois, Inc.7.15. Packaging Corp. of America7.16. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.7.17. Reynolds Group Holdings, Ltd.7.18. Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH (A Lindsay Goldberg Company)7.19. Sealed Air Corp.7.20. Silgan Containers LLC7.21. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC7.22. Sonoco Products Co.7.23. Stora Enso Oyj7.24. Tetra Pak International S.A.7.25. The International Paper Co.7.26. Tomric Systems, Inc.7.27. Transcontinental, Inc.7.28. Vetter Pharma International GmbH7.29. WestRock Co.7.30. Winpak, Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nctkku

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaging-market-in-2020---featuring-amcor-sealed-air-and-tetra-pak-international-among-others-301186546.html

SOURCE Research and Markets