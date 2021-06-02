Global Packaged Food And Beverage Markets, 2021-2025 - Digitalization, Functional Food For The Aging Population, Personalization For Gen Z, Meal Delivery Services, & Circular Economy Opportunities
DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radical Transparency will Alter the Global Packaged Food and Beverage Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service is an outlook of the global packaged food and beverage industry.
The base year is 2020. Segment-wise, the study covers cereal and bakery; dairy and milk; oils; fruit and vegetables; meat and seafood; alcoholic beverages; soft beverages; hot beverages (coffee and tea); and other grocery and snacks.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic moved from being a health crisis to a health and economic crisis. The packaged food and beverage industry was affected in terms of products sold and channels of sales.
Some of the changes witnessed during the year are likely to continue into 2021, especially aspects pertaining to supply chains and consumption patterns.
In addition, the trend of home-based cooking will continue, pushing demand for packaged cereals and baked products. Meal delivery services will gain traction, and companies that are able to offer substantial health benefits and differentiate their products will be able to stay ahead of their competitors.As the world settles into the new normal, the industry is anticipated to record growth in 2021. Customer awareness is on the rise, and the trend of personalization is gaining popularity (customization can be based on ingredients; dietary requirements, and health conditions).
The industry is expected to remain concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising trend of value-based product purchases; the mature North American and European markets will continue to see high demand for premium products.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the 3 key strategic imperatives impacting the global packaged food and beverage industry?
- What does the future of the industry look like? What are potential growth scenarios in 2021?
- How has the current health crisis impacted the industry?
- What are the most important industry trends? What are the key growth drivers and restraints?
- What are the most important enabling technologies in the packaged food and beverage value chain that will impact operations and future industry flow?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights
- Trends that Shaped Industry Dynamics, 2020
- Market Predictions versus Actuals, 2020
- Revenue Forecast by Segment and Percent Revenue by Region
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Geographies
- Top Predictions for 2021
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Packaged Food and Beverage Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
- Research Scope
- Value Chain
- Industry Segmentation
4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Packaged Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Historic Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth, 2008-2020
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2021 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- US-China Trade Relations - Moving toward De-globalization and Supply Chain Localization
5. Industry Overview
- Overview of the Global Packaged Food and Beverage Industry
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
6. Key Trends for 2021
- Radical Transparency
- Local Consumption
- Frictionless Retail
- Platform-based Models
- Personalization
- Carbon Neutrality
- Sustainable Feedstock
- Fair Trade
7. Segment Outlook for 2021
- Packaged Cereal and Bakery
- Packaged Dairy and Milk
- Packaged Oils
- Packaged Fruit and Vegetables
- Packaged Meat and Seafood
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Soft Beverages
- Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
- Other Food and Beverage Products
8. Regional Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Digitalization across the Value Chain, 2021
- Functional Food for the Aging Population, 2021
- Personalization for Gen Z, 2021
- Meal Delivery Services, 2021
- Circular Economy across Product Categories, 2021
10. Key Conclusions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Packaged Food and Beverage Industry - Companies to Pay Attention to
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubm99e
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaged-food-and-beverage-markets-2021-2025---digitalization-functional-food-for-the-aging-population-personalization-for-gen-z-meal-delivery-services--circular-economy-opportunities-301303915.html
SOURCE Research and Markets