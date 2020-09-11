Global Packaged Coconut Water Report, 2020-2027 Featuring Coca-Cola, Amy & Brian Naturals, GraceKennedy, Green Coco Europe Marketing Und Vertriebsgesellschaft & PepsiCo

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Coconut Water - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGRAmid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaged Coconut Water estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the period 2020-2027. Packaged Flavored, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.4% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Packaged Plain segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.The Packaged Coconut Water market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amy & Brian Naturals

GraceKennedy Limited

Green Coco Europe Marketing und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Coconut Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

