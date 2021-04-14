Global Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market 2021-2028 Featuring BASF, Innospec, Marcus Oil, Lubrizol, Trecora Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Honeywell Int'l, Clariant, Zell Wax, Munzing Chemie & Deurex

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks), by Product (Low-, High-density), by Region (Europe, North America, APAC) and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxidized polyethylene wax market size is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2028

It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% over the forecast period. The global market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand from end-use applications, such as plastics, coatings, hot melt adhesives, rubber processing, and printing. Nontoxic nature, high thermal stability, and excellent dispersion have increased product consumption in the aforementioned segments.It is used in masterbatches in other applications including polymer processing, leather, textile, metalworking industries, and tire manufacturing. The market growth is also driven by rising product demand in the coatings and rubber processing industries.

The rising usage of hot melt adhesives in various consumer goods applications, such as furniture making, shoe manufacturing, packaging, baby diapers, and cigarettes, is expected to be one of the major drivers. Moreover, the rise in demand for paperboard & paper and building boards is likely to contribute to the market development.Ethylene and petrochemical waxes are the main raw materials used in the manufacturing of polyethylene (PE) wax, which is further oxidized to manufacture the product. The major demand for printing ink across the globe arises from printed packaging products, followed by newspaper printing and printed advertisements.

Solvent, water, and oil-based inks are used along with wax in digital printing, offset printing, and flexo printing processes. Furthermore, with the high penetration of print manufacturing companies globally, such as DIC India, Toyo Ink, Wikoff Color, and Ruco, the demand is likely to rise over the coming years. Asia Pacific is one of the largest plastic manufacturing regions globally. The high demand for commodity plastics in the region, such as PVC, PE, and PU, has boosted the application of PE waxes. The demand for products that have applications in the infrastructure and industrial sectors is growing rapidly.

The paints and coatings industry is expected to be the major contributor to the regional market growth, owing to the presence of a large number of emerging economies making significant investments in infrastructure development. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market Report Highlights

The unstable price of crude oil, from which petroleum wax is derived, significantly affects the stability of PE wax production across the globe.

In terms of volume, the high-density product segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period.

The paints & coatings application segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 21% of the overall revenue share in 2020.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 12% of the global share, in terms of volume, in 2020. Increasing consumption of the product in the industrial and infrastructural industries is assisting the market growth in the region.

accounted for more than 12% of the global share, in terms of volume, in 2020. Increasing consumption of the product in the industrial and infrastructural industries is assisting the market growth in the region. In April 2020 , Lubrizol Corp. joined hands with Nike, Inc. by donating Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) polymers, an essential element in PPE kits, to produce and donate Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) lenses and full-face shields for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4. Sales Channel Analysis3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.7. Business Environment Analysis3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2. Macro-Economic Analysis3.8. Impact of COVID 19 Chapter 4. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:4.2.1. High Density Oxidized Polyethylene Wax4.2.2. Low Density Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Chapter 5. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:5.2.1. Plastic Processing5.2.2. Paints & Coatings5.2.3. Printing Inks5.2.4. Textile5.2.5. Rubber Processing5.2.6. Metal Processing5.2.7. Adhesives5.2.8. Candles5.2.9. Food 5.2.10. Others Chapter 6. Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of Key Raw Material Suppliers7.3.2. List of Key Manufacturers7.3.3. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners7.3.4. List of Potential End-User7.3.5. Vendor Landscape7.4. Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2020 Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

