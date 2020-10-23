Global Outsourcing In Drug Discovery Market Report 2020: Trends That Are Shaping The Market Today, And Details Of The Current And Future Markets

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outsourcing in Drug Discovery, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Outsourcing in Drug Discovery provides an in-depth look into the trends that are shaping the drug discovery outsourcing market today, and details the current and future global market.Outsourcing drug discovery is the beginning phase of the drug development process. Through outsourcing portions of their drug discovery programs, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have found an effective cost-cutting strategy that can also improve the hit-to-lead conversion and early identification of unsuccessful compounds. In view of the fact that outsourcing can accelerate the drug discovery process, the business of contract drug discovery has evolved from providing low-end research services to more value-added high-end research. The pharmaceutical industry has a long history of outsourcing non-core functions. However, over the past two decades, this pattern changed as companies began routinely outsourcing a number of core functions, such as clinical trial management, and manufacturing. Although drug discovery is one of the more recent core functions to be outsourced, increasingly portions of the drug discovery process are being outsourced today. Current trends in the pharmaceutical industry and the broader global economy are creating new opportunities as well as challenges for drug developers.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies outsource to contract research organizations (CROs) certain R&D functions to gain expertise in specialized knowledge in technology for a particular therapeutic area, for clinical trials, or for regulatory affairs in a particular country or territory. Outsourcing has been used in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years. However, outsourcing drug discovery functions, typically considered a core in-house function, has a more recent history. Outsourcing in Drug Discovery looks at the role of a CRO, outsourcing models, the need for effective communication for a successful partnership, and the challenges of protecting IP rights. The globalization of contract drug discovery is advancing quickly. A growing number of international CROs have expanded into Asia through alliances or acquisitions, while others are building new facilities in Asia. The report explores the robust growth of outsourcing drug discovery in Asia, specifically outsourcing to China and India. Outsourcing to Eastern Europe is examined as well.

In today's environment, no market report would be complete without discussion of the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus and its resultant disease, COVID-19. The report examines the impact of the virus across a spectrum of issues affecting the outsourcing market:

Global Macro Trends and Coronavirus

Supply Chain Impact of Coronavirus

Cultural Implications of Coronavirus

R&D Spending and Impact of Coronavirus

Opportunities Created by the Coronavirus

Issues Related to Coronavirus in Terms of Outsourcing to China , India , or Eastern Europe

Outsourcing in Drug Discovery provides profiles containing history and lines of business, drug discovery services, and financial data of the following competitors in the market:

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Aptuit, a Division of Evotec AG

Asclepia MedChem Solutions

Asinex Ltd.

AsisChem Inc.

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd

Axxam SpA

BioDuro

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Charnwood Molecular

ChemBridge Corp.

Chemical Diversity Inc. (ChemDiv)

ChemPartner Co., Ltd., subsidiary of ShangPharma

Chengdu Pioneer Drug Development Co., Ltd.

Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America)

CreaGen Biosciences, Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Cyprotex PLC, an Evotec AG Company

Domainex

Enamine Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Evotec AG

Exelgen Discovery

GVK Biosciences Private Limited (GVK Bio)

GenScript USA Inc.

Inc. Hutchison MediPharma, Ltd.

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (JBL), a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Nanosyn, Inc.

Olon Ricerca Biosciences

Pharmaron, Inc.

Selcia Ltd

Selvita S.A.

Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.

Sundia MediTech Company, Ltd.

Sygnature Discovery Limited

TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Viva Biotech, Ltd.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: 1: Executive Summary2: Introduction To Outsourcing Drug Discovery3: The Drug Discovery Process4: Outsourcing Drug Discovery5: Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market6: Competitor ProfilesAppendix: Company Names And Addresses

2-Y Chem, Ltd.

Abgenix

Abmax Biotechnology

Absorption Systems

Acesys Pharmatech

Actimus Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Activx Biosciences

Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd

Affinium Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Albermarle Corp.

Alphora Research Inc.

Ambit Biosciences Corp.

Amgen, Inc.

Antabio Pharmaceutical

Apredica

Aptuit, A Division Of Evotec Ag

Aptuit, Llc

Asclepia

Asclepia Medchem Solutions

Asinex Ltd

Asischem Inc

Asischem, Inc.

Astex Therapeutics

Astrazeneca

Asymchem Laboratories Co., Ltd

Asymchem Laboratories Inc.

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd.

Axxam Spa

Berg Health

Bioanalab Limited

Bioblocks Incorporated

Biocentrum Cell Laboratories, A Division Of Selvita S.A.

Biocius Life Sciences, Inc

Bioduro, Inc

Biogen Idec

Biolog, Inc.

Bioneeds

Bionomics Ltd.

Bioreliance Corporation

Biovays Sas

Biovision Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

British Columbia Cancer Agency

Caliper Life Sciences

Cambridge Antibody

Cambridge Major Laboratories, Inc

Cantab Biopharmaceuticals Ltd,

Carysbio Holding Ltd.

Cayman Chemical

Celera Genomics

Cell & Molecular Technologies

Cellcentric Ltd

Cellzome Ag

Cetek Corp.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc

Charnwood Molecular

Chembiotek

Chembridge Corp.

Chemdiv

Chemical Diversity Inc. (Chemdiv)

Chemizon Ltd

Chemmodeling, Llc..

Chemotargets Sl

Chemovation Ltd.

Chempartner Co., Ltd., Subsidiary Of Shangpharma

Chemshop Bv

Chengdu Pioneer Drug Development Co., Ltd.

Chiesi Farmaceutici Sp

Comgenex Inc

Compugen

Covance, Inc

Creagen Biosciences, Inc

Creative Biostructure

Cresset Drug Discovery.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Curagen Corp.

Cychem, Inc

Cyprotex Plc, An Evotec Ag Company

Dalton Chemical Laboratories Inc.

Debiopharm International Sa

Deltagen

Discoverybiomed, Inc.

Domainex

Doubletwist Inc.

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories, Ltd.

Dynogen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Elexopharm Gmbh

Ely Lilly And Company

Em Industries, Inc.

Emerald Biostructures

Enamine Llc

Endo Pharmaceutical

Ensemble Discovery Corporation

Epiclone, L.A.

Eurofins Advinus Limited

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Evolus Inc.

Evotec ( Asia ) Pte. Ltd.

) Pte. Ltd. Evotec ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Evotec Ag

Exelgen Discovery

Exonhit Therapeutics Sa

Exsar

Exscientia

Flourous Technologies

Galapagos Nv

Gene Logic Inc

Geneformatics Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Geneprot

Genezyme Corporation

Genome Biosciences, Inc

Genome Therapeutics

Genomics Collaborative Inc

Genops Bioinformatics Inc.

Genoway

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Genta, Inc.

Gilead Sciences

Glaucus Proteomics Bv

Glaxosmithkline

Gpc Biotech Ag

Graffinity Pharmaceuticals Gmbh

Grunenthal Group

Gvk Biosciences Private Ltd.

Hd Biosciences, Inc.

Hitgen Ltd.

Human Genome Sciences

Hutchison Medipharma, Ltd

Hybrigen

Hybrigenics Sa

Icagen, Inc.

Iconix Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Icos Corporation

Id Business Solutions Ltd

Indus Bioscience

Informax Inc.

Inovacia

Inpharmatica

Insilico

Interchem

Ithemba Pharma

J-Star Research

Janssen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Matthey Pharma Services

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (Jbl), A Subsidiary Of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Julilant Biosys Ltd.

Julilant Discovery Center (Noida)

Kalexsyn

Kendle International.

Key Organics Ltd

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Lancaster Laboratories.

Lark Technologies, Inc

Laxai Avanti Life Sciences

Laxai Corporation

Lexicon Genetics Inc.

Life Chemicals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Linden Bioscience

Magellan Laboratories

Maybridge Plc

Medarex

Medicilon, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Merlion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Metabometrix Ltd.

Micron Technologies, Inc.

Morphochem Ag

Mpi Research

Multispan, Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Naeja Pharmaceutical Inc.

Nanostream, Inc.

Nanosyn, Inc

Nanosyn, Inc.

Navigen Pharma

Neomed Institute

Neurodegeneration Consortium

Nextgen Sciences Ltd

Nicholas Piramal India Limited

Nikem Research S.R.L.

Nitromed, Inc.

Novartis Institute Of Biomedical Research

Numerate, Inc

Nycomed Gmbh

Olon Ricerca Biosciences

Oncodesign Sa

Opgen

Organix Inc.

Organomed Corp

Orion Pharmaceuticals

Oxford Glycosciences Plc

Parexel

Pcovery

Peakdale Molecular Ltd.

Peptech Corporation

Pfizer, Inc

Pharmacore

Pharmalink

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd

Pharmeco

Pharmidex

Phenomix Corp.

Phylos Inc.

Polyphor Ltd

Ppd, Inc.

Precos Ltd.

Prestwick Chemical

Procter And Gamble Company

Protein Mechanics, Inc.

Proteologics Ltd.

Proteome Systems Ltd

Proteometrics Inc.

Protogene Laboratories Inc

Provid Pharmaceuticals Inc

Purely Proteins

Pyxis Discovery

Quantum Pharmaceuticals

Quintiles Transnational Corp.

Regulus Therapeutics

Reliance Life Sciences

Renovis

Rib-X Pharmaceuticals

Ricerca, Llc

Rmc Biosciences, Inc.

Roche R&D Center Ltd

Sai Advantium Pharma Ltd

Scottish Biomedical

Scynexis, Inc.

Selcia Limited

Selcia Ltd

Selciawest

Selvita S.A.

Sequenom

Sequitur, Inc.

Shanghai Genmed

Shanghai Genomics

Shanghai Leadchem, Subsidiary Of Shanghai Leaddiscovery Pharmaceutical, Ltd

Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.

Shanghai United Pharmatech.

Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shenogen Pharma Group

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shire Plc

Signature Bioscience Inc

Simulations Plus, Inc.

Somalogic Inc

Southern Research Institute

Specs

Spectrum Bioscience

Sri Biosciences

Structural Bioinformatics, Inc.

Structural Genomix

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Sundia Meditech Company, Ltd

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Sygnature Discovery Limited

Synaptica Ltd.

Syngene International Pvt. Ltd.

Syrrx

Targeted Molecules Corp.

Tcg Lifesciences Limited

Tcg Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Torcan Chemical Ltd.

Transform Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Venturepharm Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Viva Biotech, Ltd.

Vivo Biosciences Inc.

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd

Xencor

Yangtze River Pharmacy Group Co

Zobio Bv

Zygogen, Llc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1zpop

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-outsourcing-in-drug-discovery-market-report-2020-trends-that-are-shaping-the-market-today-and-details-of-the-current-and-future-markets-301158765.html

SOURCE Research and Markets