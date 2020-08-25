Global Outlook For The Veterinary Imaging Market To 2025: Rising Demand For Pet Insurance Is Key Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D), X-ray (CR, DR), MRI, CT, Software, Reagent), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Gynecology, Orthopedic), Animal (Small Companion, Large), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the increase in animal healthcare spending and growing pet insurance purchase, the growing companion animals market, increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed regions, and the launch of advanced products. However, lack of animal healthcare awareness, a severe shortage of skilled veterinarians, and the high cost of imaging instruments in emerging countries are factors expected to restrain the overall market growth, to a certain extent, during the forecast period.

Based on type, the veterinary imaging instruments market is segmented into radiography (X-ray) imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, computed tomography systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, video endoscopy imaging systems, and other imaging systems. In 2019, the radiography (X-ray) imaging systems segment accounted for the largest share in veterinary imaging instruments market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, such as the consistently high quality of images provided by X-ray imaging, cost-effective technology, and the increasing preference for this technology by veterinarians.

Based on the therapeutic area, the veterinary imaging market is categorized into orthopedics & traumatology, obstetrics and gynecology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, and other therapeutic areas. In 2019, the orthopedics & traumatology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing incidence of bone injuries and the rising prevalence of arthritis, lameness disease, and joint disorders in animals.

Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers are the largest end-user segment in the veterinary imaging market in 2019

On the basis of end-users, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers and veterinary hospitals and academic institutions. Veterinary clinics and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of veterinarians and the growing number of private clinical practices across the globe. Rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine & preventive care and improving government initiatives for small veterinary practices are expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The report analyses the veterinary imaging market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

This report provides insights into:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the veterinary imaging market. The report analyzes this market by product, animal type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by product, animal type, therapeutic area, end-user, and region

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the veterinary imaging market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the veterinary imaging market

Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health

ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems

DRAMISKI S.A.

E.I. Medical Imaging

EPICA Animal Health

Esaote S.p.A

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IMV Imaging

Konica Minolta

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SEDECAL

Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6zm6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-outlook-for-the-veterinary-imaging-market-to-2025-rising-demand-for-pet-insurance-is-key-growth-driver-301117823.html

SOURCE Research and Markets