Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market (2021 To 2026) - High Preference For Rental Services Of Outdoor Power Equipment Presents Opportunities

The Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Lawn Mowers To Hold Largest Largest Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The lawn mowers segment is projected to account for the largest size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for lawn mowers can be attributed to the increasing affinity of residential users for lawn and garden care activities and the increasing demand for landscaping services.

Lawn mowers are one of the most widely used outdoor power equipment for trimming grass, maintaining and decorating lawns and yards, and maintenance of parks and stadiums. Increasing population leading to increasing residential and commercial spaces with affinity for private lawns is fueling the demand for lawn mowers. Other major end users of lawn mowers include municipalities and landscaping service providers Furthermore, the growing affinity for turf sports such as Golf is fueling the demand for lawn mowers.

Residential/DIY Application To Hold Larger Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The residential/DIY application segment is projected to account for the larger size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. Residential end users can be homeowners and do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts. There is an already established and flourishing culture of lawn and garden care across North America and Europe, which is further increasing across other regions as well. The increasing inclination of residential end users for undertaking gardening and home refurbishment activities for improving aesthetics is a major factor contributing to the increasing adoption of outdoor power equipment.

Additionally, initiation of major infrastructural projects and growing affinity of homeowners for private lawns fuels the demand for outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, increasing consumer disposable income is resulting in higher demand for outdoor power equipment.

Fuel-Powered Equipment To Hold Larger Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The fuel powered segment is projected to account for the larger size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. Fuel-powered equipment can work on gas, diesel, or petrol and deliver better power and torque, owing to which they are being increasingly adopted by professional arborists and loggers for deforestation and wood clearing activities.

Professional landscapers and turf care providers prefer fuel-power equipment for heavy-duty operations, such as large lawns and yards, and stadiums. Increasing affinity for turf sports and growing demand for landscaping services, therefore, are fueling the demand for fuel-powered outdoor power equipment. Many companies are investing significantly in R&D for improving technical aspects of fuel-powered equipment, which has successfully reduced noise and exhaust fumes, and improved operator comfort.

North America To Hold Largest Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

North America is projected to account for the largest size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. North America can be further segmented into the US, Canada and Mexico. In North America, there exists a culture of lawn and garden care, which is further increasing as a result of growing affinity of people towards gardening activities and increasing number of private lawns.

Additionally, there is an increasing demand for do-it-yourself techniques in the region, which is driving homeowners to undertake several refurbishment and beautification projects. Moreover, the participation of North America in turf sports such as Golf is witnessing massive year-on-year growth. Increasing demand for landscaping services by both residential and commercial establishments is another major factor fueling the demand for outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, government regulations to reduce environmental impact is also driving demand for electric-powered equipment in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Outdoor Power Equipment Market4.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Equipment Type4.3 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Application4.4 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Power Source4.5 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Drivers5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Landscaping Services and Increasing Interest of Homeowners in Gardening Activities5.1.1.2 Rising Adoption of Battery-Powered Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintaining Lawns and Gardening Activities5.1.1.3 Rapid Growth in Construction and Real Estate Sectors5.1.2 Restraints5.1.2.1 High Maintenance Cost and Availability of Outdoor Power Equipment on Lease5.1.3 Opportunities5.1.3.1 Development of Smart and Connected Outdoor Power Equipment5.1.3.2 High Preference for Rental Services of Outdoor Power Equipment5.1.3.3 Shifting Focus Towards Sustainable Farming Methods, Such as Permaculture, and Waste Management Techniques5.1.4 Challenges5.1.4.1 Safety Regulations and Strict Trade Policies5.1.4.2 Issues Associated with Designing of Ergonomic and Lightweight Outdoor Power Equipment5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.2.1 Component Suppliers5.2.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers5.2.3 Distributors and Retailers5.2.4 End-users5.2.5 Post-Sales Service Providers5.3 Ecosystem5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses5.4.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Case Study Analysis5.6.1 Florida Landscape Consultants Use Husqvarna Line of Lawn Mowers for Ease of Use and Operator Friendliness5.6.2 Brighthouse Networks Stadium Uses John Deere 8000A E-Cut Hybrid Mower and 7700A Precision Cut Mower for Exceptional Cut Quality5.7 Technology Trends5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Patent Analysis5.9.1 List of Few Patents in Outdoor Power Equipment Market, 2020-20215.10 Trade Analysis5.10.1 Export Scenario of Outdoor Power Equipment5.10.2 Import Scenario of Outdoor Power Equipment5.11 Standards5.11.1 American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards for Outdoor Power Equipment5.11.2 Japanese Industrial Standards (Jis) for Outdoor Power Equipment5.11.3 Deutsches Institut Fur Normung (Din) Standards for Outdoor Power Equipment5.11.4 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha)

6 Battery Analysis6.1 Introduction6.2 Battery-Powered Equipment Characteristics and Trends6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Equipment is Encouraging Manufacturers to Enhance Focus on Developing Battery-Technology6.3 Battery-Powered Market Analysis6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Upgrading Battery Technology Encouraging Manufacturers to Develop Own Battery Technology or Outsource with Certain Customization6.3.2 Battery Packs and Chargers Are Increasingly Becoming An Alternate Source of Revenue

7 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Equipment Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Lawn Mowers7.2.1 Riding Lawn Mowers7.2.1.1 Rear Engine Riding Mowers7.2.1.1.1 Rear Engine Riding Mowers Are Built with Less Powerful Engines7.2.1.2 Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors7.2.1.2.1 Lawn Tractors Are Primarily Used for Mowing Grass7.2.1.3 Zero-Turn Radius Mowers (Ztrs)7.2.1.3.1 Zero-Turn Radius Riding Mowers Are Easier to Maneuver Around Obstacles7.2.2 Non-Riding Lawn Mowers7.2.2.1 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers7.2.2.1.1 Push Mowers7.2.2.1.1.1 Push Walk-Behind Mowers Are Ideal for Flat Yards7.2.2.1.2 Self-Propelled Mowers7.2.2.1.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers Are Ideal for Maintenance of Large Yards7.2.2.2 Robotic Lawn Mowers7.2.2.2.1 Robotic Lawn Mowers Can Function Without Human Intervention7.3 Saws7.3.1 Chainsaws7.3.1.1 Gasoline-Powered Chainsaws to Remain Preferred Choice Among Professionals7.4 Trimmers and Edgers7.4.1 Trimmers and Brush Cutters7.4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Garden Maintenance to Increase Demand for Trimmers and Brush Cutters7.4.2 Hedge Trimmers7.4.2.1 Demand for Electric Hedge Trimmers from Residential Users to Rise During Forecast Period7.4.3 Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers7.4.3.1 Demand for Fuel-Powered Walk-Behind Trimmers to Grow for Maintenance of Large Yards7.5 Blowers7.5.1 Backpack7.5.1.1 Backpack Blowers to be Increasingly Adopted by Professional Users During Forecast Period7.5.2 Handheld7.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Handheld Blowers from Homeowners/Diy Users to Foster Market Growth7.6 Tillers and Cultivators7.6.1 Residential Applications to Dominate Market for Tillers and Cultivators During Forecast Period7.7 Snow Throwers7.7.1 Europe and North America to Lead Market for Snow Throwers During Forecast Period7.8 Others

8 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Commercial8.2.1 Increasing Gardening Activities to Propel Growth of Outdoor Power Equipment Market for Commercial Applications8.3 Residential/Diy8.3.1 Growing Popularity of Diy Gardening Culture to Drive Outdoor Power Equipment Market for Residential/Diy Applications

9 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Power Source9.1 Introduction9.2 Fuel Powered9.2.1 Fuel-Powered Equipment to Hold Largest Size of Market During Forecast Period9.3 Electric Powered9.3.1 Corded9.3.1.1 Corded Equipment Offer More Torque Than Their Cordless Counterparts9.3.2 Cordless9.3.2.1 Cordless Equipment Are Lightweight and Easy to Use

10 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Functionality10.1 Introduction10.2 Conventional Products10.2.1 Larger Capacity and Better Run-Time to Substantiate Demand for Conventional Products10.3 Connected/Ai Enabled Products10.3.1 Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Robotics in Advanced Outdoor Power Equipment to Drive Demand for Connected Products

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Husqvarna13.1.2 The Toro Company13.1.3 The Ariens Company13.1.4 Mtd Products13.1.5 Deere & Co.13.1.6 Stanley Black & Decker13.1.7 Techtronic Industries (Tti)13.1.8 Honda13.1.9 Yamabiko Corporation 13.1.10 Al-Ko Kober Group 13.1.11 Makita 13.1.12 Stiga S.P.A. 13.1.13 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 13.1.14 Robert Bosch13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Emak S.P.A.13.2.2 Schiller Grounds Care13.2.3 Excel Industries, Inc.13.2.4 Chervon ( China) Trading Co. Ltd13.2.5 Jacobsen (Textron) Company13.2.6 Snow Joe LLC13.2.7 Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co. Ltd13.2.8 Greenworks13.2.9 Champion Power Equipment 13.2.10 Spartan Mowers

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

