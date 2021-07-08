Global Outdoor Furniture Market Growth In Home Furnishings Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor furniture market is poised to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the outdoor furniture market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces.
The outdoor furniture market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing residential and commercial construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The outdoor furniture market covers the following areas:
Outdoor Furniture Market SizingOutdoor Furniture Market ForecastOutdoor Furniture Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Century Furniture LLC
- Gloster Furniture GmbH
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- The Home Depot Inc.
- TUUCI LLC
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Century Furniture LLC
- Gloster Furniture GmbH
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- The Home Depot Inc.
- TUUCI LLC
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
