Global Outdoor Apparel Market | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
The outdoor apparel market is poised to grow by USD 3.90 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the outdoor apparel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of private-label brands.
The outdoor apparel market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor apparel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The outdoor apparel market covers the following areas:
Outdoor Apparel Market SizingOutdoor Apparel Market ForecastOutdoor Apparel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- adidas AG
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Outdoor Research
- Patagonia Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing tourism industry
- Adoption of omni-channel retailing
- Rise in number of private-label brands
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
