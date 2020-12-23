Global Out Of Home Coffee Market Growth Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024) - Increasing Number Of Working Age Population Is Key Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Out of Home Coffee Market (by Consumption, Product Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Out of Home Coffee Market (by Consumption, Product Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global out-of-home coffee market is expected to reach US$29.55 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.94%, over the period 2020-2024. Growth in the out-of-home coffee market has accrued due to the accelerating coffee consumption, increasing number of the working-age population, the growing presence of coffee houses, rising disposable income and growing urbanization. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like surging food & beverage e-commerce retail sales, increasing preference for instant coffee, technological advancements. The growth of the market would be challenged by fluctuation in coffee prices, unstable climate conditions and harmful side effects.

The global out-of-home coffee market has been segmented in terms of value and volume. The global out-of-home coffee market volume can be bifurcated into Office/Communities and Horeca. Whereas, on the basis of product type, the global out-of-home coffee market can be categorized into roast & ground, beans, instant and single-serve coffee.

The fastest-growing regional markets are Latin America and Western Europe due to the growing presence of coffee houses across the region, increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits, rising out-of-home coffee consuming population and improved economic conditions of the region. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy and society, affecting the out-of-home coffee consumption, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global out-of-home coffee market during the forecasted period.

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Production Process of Coffee1.3 Types of Coffee Beans1.4 Value Chain Analysis of Coffee1.5 Types of Out of Home Coffee Drinks1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages of Consuming Coffee

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Global GDP2.2 Decline in International Tourism2.3 Unusual Price Variability2.4 Impact on Out of Home Coffee Sector

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Accelerating Coffee Consumption5.1.2 Increasing Number of Working Age Population5.1.3 Growing Presence of Coffee Houses5.1.4 Rising Disposable Income5.1.5 Expanding Urbanization5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Surging Food & Beverage E-commerce Retail Sales5.2.2 Increasing Preference for Instant Coffee 5.2.3 Technological Advancements5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Fluctuation in Coffee Prices5.3.2 Unstable Climate Conditions5.3.3 Harmful Side Effects

