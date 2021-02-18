Global OTT TV & Video Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTT TV & Video Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $83 billion in 2019, climbing from $67 billion in 2018 and up by $50 billion on 2017.

From the $16 billion additional OTT revenues in 2019, SVOD contributed $12 billion. SVOD's share of OTT revenues reached 58% in 2019, up from 41% in 2015. SVOD revenues were $48 billion in 2019.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five commanded 72% of the global revenues by 2019. OTT revenues exceeded $1 billion in 13 countries in 2019.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "The US added $8 billion in revenues in 2019 - half of the global additions, with China up by $1 billion."

Key Topics Covered:

The OTT TV and Video Databook contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues.

SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries.

The PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Global summary in 14-page PDF document.

Data for 138 countries for each year from 2010 to 2019 in an excel workbook. The workbook also contains summary tables.

