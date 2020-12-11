Global Orthodontics Market (2020 To 2030) - Featuring 3D Systems, 3M & Align Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthodontics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global orthodontics market is witnessing a significant decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was $5,681.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 50 companies are operating in this market, including the already existing and emerging medical device companies.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secondary procedures, including dental and orthodontic procedures, were shut down, which, in turn, has caused the decline of the global orthodontics market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of secondary procedures, the global orthodontics market is projected to recover from 2021.

The publisher is continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the global orthodontics market. The market is driven by certain factors such as the rising prevalence of malocclusion, surge in dental tourism, and the emergence of technologically advanced products in the orthodontics market.

The market is favored by the rising usage of the application of 3D printing and CAD/CAM systems, faster treatment dissemination by increasing in-house workflow, and a well-defined reward-based ledger for orthodontists and patients.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Companies Profiled

3D Systems Corporation, 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics Corporation, Bernhard Forester GmbH, Carestream Dental, LLC, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Planmeca Group, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Scheu-Dental GmbH, Sino Dental Group Limited, Straumann Group, Stratasys Ltd., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the global orthodontics market?

How has the entry of start-ups impacted the global orthodontics market?

What is the treatment landscape for orthodontics conditions across various regions?

How do the attributes such as physician density, procedure volume, and payment landscape impact the orthodontics market across various geographic regions?

How has the digitization or introduction of technology altered the treatment landscape for the global orthodontics market?

Which companies are the leading players in the global orthodontics market, and what were their market shares in 2019?

What are the various synergistic activities employed by companies in the global orthodontics market?

What are the various marketing strategies employed by the companies to promote the sales of orthodontic devices?

How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global orthodontics market?

What are the trends that are impacting the global orthodontics market? How has the partnership between healthcare and non-healthcare organizations impacted the growth of the market?

How is the patent landscape for the global orthodontics market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017 and mid-October 2020 ?

and ? What are the various types of orthodontic products available in the market? What was their market share in 2019, and what will be the estimated market share for 2030?

How is the global orthodontics market anticipated to grow in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report2.1 Scope of Study2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study

3 Research Methodology3.1 Primary Data Sources3.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Data Sources Categorization3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process3.6 Data Validation3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Treatment Landscape for Global Orthodontics Market4.1 Epidemiology of Malocclusion4.2 Treatment Accessibility4.2.1 Physician Density4.2.1.1 North America4.2.1.2 Europe4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific4.2.1.4 Latin America4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa4.2.2 Payment Landscape4.2.2.1 North America4.2.2.1.1 U.S.4.2.2.1.2 Canada4.2.2.2 Europe4.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific4.2.2.4 Latin America4.3 Digitization of Orthodontic Treatment4.3.1 Benefits of Digitization in Global Orthodontic Treatment Landscape4.3.2 Mobile Applications in Orthodontic Treatment

5 Case Statistics5.1 Global Orthodontic Case Statistics5.2 Regional Case Statistics5.2.1 North America5.2.2 Europe5.2.3 Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Orthodontics Practices6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Orthodontic Patients6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market Size6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market Supply Chain6.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies

7 Industry Analysis7.1 Industry Structure7.1.1 Manufacturers and Developers7.1.2 Distributors7.2 Supply and Value Chain Analysis7.3 Associations and Consortiums7.4 Regulatory Framework7.4.1 Key Takeaways7.4.2 Regulatory Framework in North America7.4.2.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)7.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Europe7.5 Patent Analysis7.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Product Type)7.5.1.1 Conventional Products7.5.1.2 Advanced Products

8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Market Share Analysis8.1.1 Market Share Analysis for Conventional Orthodontic Products8.1.2 Market Share Analysis for Advanced Orthodontic Products8.2 Key Developments and Strategies8.2.1 New Offerings8.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions8.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions8.2.4 Regulatory and Legal8.2.5 Funding Activities8.3 Product Mapping Analysis8.3.1 Analysis of Comparison Between Conventional Products and Advanced Products8.4 Pricing Analysis8.5 Marketing Strategy8.5.1 Direct-to-Customer8.5.2 Partnerships With Sports Teams8.5.3 Physician Referral

9 End-User Perception in Global Orthodontics Market9.1 Key Takeaways9.2 Product Selection Criteria and Product Preference9.3 Influence of Practitioners on Decision-Making9.4 Product Switching Over Scenarios

10 Case Studies10.1 Overview10.2 3D Printer10.2.1 EnvisionTEC GmbH 3D Printer in Dutchess Orthodontics10.2.2 Stratasys Ltd 3D Printer in Protec Dental Laboratories10.3 Intraoral Scanners10.4 Aligners

11 Global Orthodontics Market Sizing and Forecast11.1 Assumptions and Limitations11.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment11.2.1 Key Findings11.2.2 Opportunity Assessment11.3 Market Dynamics11.3.1 Market Drivers11.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Malocclusion11.3.1.2 Surge in Dental Tourism11.3.1.3 Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products in Orthodontics Market11.3.2 Market Restraints11.3.2.1 High Cost of Treatment11.3.2.2 Adverse Effects Associated with Treatment Option11.3.2.3 Rising Concern for Treatment Aesthetics11.3.3 Market Opportunities11.3.3.1 Rising Usage for the Application of 3D Printing and CAD/CAM Systems11.3.3.2 Faster Treatment Dissemination by Increasing In-House Workflow11.3.3.3 A Well-Defined Reward-Based Ledger for Orthodontists and Patients11.4 Impact Analysis

12 Global Orthodontics Market (by Product Type)12.1 Overview12.2 Conventional Orthodontic Products12.2.1 Brackets12.2.2 Wires12.2.3 Adhesives12.2.4 Bands12.2.5 Correctors12.2.6 Tubes12.2.7 Others12.3 Advanced Orthodontic Products12.3.1 Aligners12.3.2 Intraoral Scanners12.3.3 3D Printers12.3.4 CAD/CAM Systems and Solutions12.3.5 Software and Other Instruments

13 Global Orthodontics Market (by Age Group)13.1 Overview13.2 Teenage Group13.2.1 Orthodontics Market for Teenage Group (by Product)13.3 Adult Age Group13.3.1 Orthodontics Market for Adult Age Group (by Product)

14 Global Orthodontics Market (by End User)14.1 Overview14.2 Specialty Clinics14.3 Hospitals14.4 Others

15 Global Orthodontics Market (by Region)15.1 North America Orthodontics Market15.2 Europe Orthodontics Market15.3 Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market15.4 Latin America Orthodontics Market15.5 Middle East and Africa Orthodontics Market 16 Company Profiles16.1 3D Systems Corporation16.1.1 Company Overview16.1.2 Role of 3D Systems Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market16.1.3 Financials16.1.4 Recent Developments16.1.5 SWOT Analysis16.2 3M Company16.2.1 Company Overview16.2.2 Role of 3M Company in Global Orthodontics Market16.2.3 Financials16.2.4 Recent Developments16.2.5 SWOT Analysis16.3 3Shape A/S16.3.1 Company Overview16.3.2 Role of 3Shape A/S in Global Orthodontics Market16.3.3 Recent Developments16.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.4 Align Technology, Inc.16.4.1 Company Overview16.4.2 Role of Align Technology, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.4.3 Financials16.4.4 Recent Developments16.4.5 SWOT Analysis16.5 American Orthodontics Corporation16.5.1 Company Overview16.5.2 Role of American Orthodontics Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market16.5.3 Recent Developments16.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.6 Bernhard Forster GmbH16.6.1 Company Overview16.6.2 Role of Bernhard Forster GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market16.6.3 Recent Developments16.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.7 Carestream Dental, LLC16.7.1 Company Overview16.7.2 Role of Carestream Dental, LLC in Global Orthodontics Market16.7.3 Recent Developments16.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.8 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG16.8.1 Company Overview16.8.2 Role of Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG in Global Orthodontics Market16.8.3 Recent Developments16.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.9 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.16.9.1 Company Overview16.9.2 Role of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.9.3 Financials16.9.4 Recent Developments16.9.5 SWOT Analysis16.1 EnvisionTEC GmbH16.10.1 Company Overview16.10.2 Role of EnvisionTEC GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market16.10.3 Recent Developments16.10.4 SWOT Analysis16.11 Envista Holdings Corporation16.11.1 Company Overview16.11.2 Role of Envista Holdings Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market16.11.3 Financials16.11.4 SWOT Analysis16.12 G&H Orthodontics, Inc.16.12.1 Company Overview16.12.2 Role of G&H Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.12.3 Recent Developments16.12.4 SWOT Analysis16.13 Henry Schein, Inc.16.13.1 Company Overview16.13.2 Role of Henry Schein, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.13.3 Financials16.13.4 Recent Developments16.13.5 SWOT Analysis16.14 Planmeca Group16.14.1 Company Overview16.14.2 Role of Planmeca Group in Global Orthodontics Market16.14.3 Recent Developments16.14.4 SWOT Analysis16.15 Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.16.15.1 Company Overview16.15.2 Role of Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.15.3 SWOT Analysis16.16 Scheu-Dental GmbH16.16.1 Company Overview16.16.2 Role of Scheu-Dental GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market16.16.3 Recent Developments16.16.4 SWOT Analysis16.17 Sino Dental Group Limited16.17.1 Company Overview16.17.2 Role of Sino Dental Group Limited in Global Orthodontics Market16.17.3 SWOT Analysis16.18 Straumann Group16.18.1 Company Overview16.18.2 Role of Straumann Group in Global Orthodontics Market16.18.3 Financials16.18.4 Recent Developments16.18.5 SWOT Analysis16.19 Stratasys Ltd16.19.1 Company Overview16.19.2 Role of Stratasys Ltd in Global Orthodontics Market16.19.3 Financials16.19.4 Recent Developments16.19.5 SWOT Analysis16.2 TP Orthodontics, Inc.16.20.1 Company Overview16.20.2 Role of TP Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market16.20.3 SWOT Analysis

