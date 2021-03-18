Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market To Grow By USD 30.40 Billion During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights And Forecasts|Technavio
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic light-emitting diode market is expected to grow by USD 30.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
The growing popularity of digital signage applications is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of less expensive substitutes will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-light-emitting-diode-market-industry-analysis
Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the OLED display segment led the market in 2020. The OLED display market segment will account for the highest market share in the coming years. The growing application of OLED displays in smartphones and consumer electronics will boost the growth of the market segment in the coming years.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 76% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The highest concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers and the growing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices will facilitate the organic light-emitting diode market growth. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for the organic light-emitting diode in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include: Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market- The smartphone power management IC market is segmented by price (premium range, medium-range, and low range), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.
To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Global Quantum Computing Market- The quantum computing market is segmented by end-user (aerospace and defense, government, IT and telecom, transportation, and others), geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.
To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Innolux Corp.
- Japan Display Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Universal Display Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025.
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations).
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- OLED display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OLED lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Rigid OLED - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible OLED - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Innolux Corp.
- Japan Display Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Universal Display Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-light-emitting-diode-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-organic-light-emitting-diode-market-to-grow-by-usd-30-40-billion-during-2021-2025key-vendor-insights-and-forecaststechnavio-301250058.html
SOURCE Technavio