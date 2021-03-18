Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market To Grow By USD 30.40 Billion During 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights And Forecasts|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic light-emitting diode market is expected to grow by USD 30.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 -- The organic light-emitting diode market is expected to grow by USD 30.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of digital signage applications is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of less expensive substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the OLED display segment led the market in 2020. The OLED display market segment will account for the highest market share in the coming years. The growing application of OLED displays in smartphones and consumer electronics will boost the growth of the market segment in the coming years.

Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 76% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The highest concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers and the growing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices will facilitate the organic light-emitting diode market growth. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for the organic light-emitting diode in APAC.

Companies Covered:

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Universal Display Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

