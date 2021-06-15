Global Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Market Report 2021-2030: Production Of Organic Crops In The Vertical Farming Method Gaining Prominence

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global organic fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow from $17.7 billion in 2020 to $19.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.

Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic fruit and nut farming market. Major players in the organic fruit and nut farming market are Biorfarm, Koraput Organic, MyGreen Mart, Organic Tapovana, Plenty, Atlantica Agricola, Aero Farm Systems, Homecrop, Pindfresh and UrbanKissan.The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $28.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.The organic fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of organic fruits and nuts and related services. Organic fruit and nut farming is a growing practice without the need for artificial pesticides, herbicides and chemicals. Organic fruit and nut processing avoids the use of many inputs related to conventional farming, most importantly, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and relies on several variables, such as crop rotations, green manures, crop residues, green manures, legumes, animal manures, and organic waste from off-farm.The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market. One of the most important realization worldwide during the COVID 19 pandemic is the need to develop strong immunity as a potential barrier against deadly viruses. With plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, organic food offers one of the best ways to enhance immunity. So, consumers are willing to purchase and even pay an additional price for organic food.

In 2020, the global organic food industry will be experiencing rapid growth as customers continue to recognize immunity as essential weaponry. Therefore, this increasing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nuts farming market. The method of cultivating crops indoor by utilizing vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming. A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimize long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers' tables. The organic fruit and nut farming market covered in this report is segmented by product type into orange groves, citrus groves, non-citrus fruit, nuts, others. It is also segmented by farming type into pure organic farming, integrated organic farming, and by distribution channel into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, others.In October 2019, Olam Edible Nuts is a Singapore based company acquire Hughson Nut for $54 million to increase the vertical combination of the company. The acquisition will allow the company to provide a united offering across the almond value chain, including processing, blanched whole nuts, steam, PPO pasteurization, and value-added ingredients such as diced, flakes, and almond flours. Hughson Nut Inc is a US-based food production company. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Characteristics 3. Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Fruit and Nut Farming 5. Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on The Market 5.2. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 6. Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Segmentation6.1. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Orange Groves

Citrus Groves

Non-Citrus Fruit

Nuts

Others

6.2. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market, Segmentation By Farming Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pure Organic farming

Intergrated Oraganic farming

6.3. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others.

7. Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Organic Fruit and Nut Farming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Biorfarm

Koraput Organic

MyGreen Mart

Organic Tapovana

Plenty

Atlantica Agricola

Aero Farm Systems

Homecrop

Pindfresh

UrbanKissan

iKheti

