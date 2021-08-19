Global Organ-on-Chip Market Outlook To 2030, Featuring Key Players AxoSim Inc., Cherry Biotech, Emulate Inc. And Nortis Inc.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ-on-Chip Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ-on-Chip Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ-on-chip market is forecast to reach $420.6 million by 2030, growing by 33.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising use of organ-on-a-chip (OOC) in early detection of drug toxicity, increasing demand for personalized medicine, the emergence of OOC as an alternative to animal testing, the significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments.

This report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global organ-on-chip market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Organ Type, Material, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Chips

Service

Based on Organ Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Liver-on-a-Chip

Heart-on-a-Chip

Lung-on-a-Chip

Kidney-on-a-Chip

Brain-on-a-Chip

Skin-on-a-Chip

Vessels-on-a-Chip

Other Organ Types

Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Polymers

Glass

Silicon

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Organ Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players Featured:

AxoSim Inc.

BiomimX SRL

Cherry Biotech

CN Bio Innovations, Ltd.

Emulate Inc.

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

Kirkstall, Ltd.

MIMETAS BV

Nortis Inc.

Organovo, Inc.

SynVivo, Inc.

Tara Biosystems Inc.

TissUse GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgaxxx

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-organ-on-chip-market-outlook-to-2030-featuring-key-players-axosim-inc-cherry-biotech-emulate-inc-and-nortis-inc-301359164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets