Global Ordnance Signs Cooperation Agreement With Ukraine State Concern Ukroboronprom

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, 2021, Global Ordnance, LLC of Sarasota, Florida entered into a multi-year cooperation agreement with The State Concern Ukroboronprom under which the sum of business could amount to $500M USD. Ukroboronprom is a Ukrainian government entity which manages over 100 state-owned defense enterprises across five defense-industry sectors. This strategic agreement will enable the government of the Ukraine to leverage Global Ordnance's vast supply chain and manufacturing partnerships in the United States and around the world to obtain a myriad of defense items, technologies, and production capabilities that are needed to strengthen the Ukraine's Military and Defense Industry infrastructure.

Global Ordnance has a long-standing relationship with the Ukrainians which includes both import and export of defense articles, such as military rifles and weapon systems. The relationships for Global Ordnance include a strategic partnership with Zarya Ltd, a sophisticated energetics plant in Rubizhne, Lugansk region, for supply of TNT to the US Army and other branches of the military. Additionally, Global Ordnance has reached out to other companies within the Ukrainian Defense Industry for support and supply of military equipment for their Non-Standard Ammunition and Weapons contracts with the US Army. Global Ordnance views the cooperation as a natural expansion of a proven partnership which it is proud to support. Global Ordnance President, Marc Morales, stated:

"Our strong relationships with the Ukraine continue to be mutually beneficial to the U.S. and to our Ukrainian allies. With this latest and welcomed expansion of cooperation, the U.S. industrial base will benefit from additional work, and the Ukraine will source needed capabilities."

Global Ordnance is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and was recently named one of the fastest growing businesses in the Tampa Bay area. Through its various divisions, Global Ordnance engages in the supply of defense equipment to the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Allies, and it provides firearms, ammunition, and outdoor supplies to the commercial market. For more information about Global Ordnance, please visit www.global-ordnance.com.

