Global Ordnance, LLC Is Awarded Contract For Supplying NORA Wheeled Howitzer For The US Army 155 Mm Mobile Gun System.

Sarasota, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Military Products, Inc. (GMP), a subsidiary of Global Ordnance, LLC (GO) has been awarded a Contract from the United States Army to provide a 155 mm Mobile Howitzer System to compete in a "shoot off" evaluation event at Yuma Proving Grounds in 2021. GMP, an industry leader in non-standard weapon systems, has partnered with our long-standing partner in Serbia, Yugoimport, to provide the highly-capable and proven NORA B-52 155mm wheeled howitzer.

The United States Army is conducting a "shoot off" evaluation of mobile 155mm howitzers to determine which systems best fit the Army's needs through variety of prioritized tasks. The best performers may be asked to provide proposals for the production, delivery, fielding, training and support for use by the United States Army.

Yugoimport's NORA B-52 will be a formidable competitor with outstanding performance and unmatched value in its class. The NORA provides a very reliable, capable and fielded wheeled 155mm artillery system. NORA features a fully automatic auto loader and a move-shoot-move while under armor capability to protect the entire crew on the battlefield. The NORA was designed to combat the battlefield doctrine of maneuver by fire employed by nations with large armored and artillery forces. This doctrine masses large quantities of artillery on a key target to rapidly overwhelm and eliminate it. The NORA will move to a position while syncing the fire control system, emplace, fire, and displace, before counter battery or maneuver forces can fix them. Over the past few years, the NORA has been undergoing modernizations and upgrades that are sure to get the attention of the U.S. Army. The upgraded version, provides enhanced mobility, a larger chamber, automation, and speed. GMP is excited to present the NORA to the U.S. Army as an effective and lethal system to add to the U.S. arsenal.

GO maintains a long-established business relationship with Yugoimport to support the United States military and International allied countries. This has included non-standard weapons up to 120mm mortar weapons systems, non-standard ammunition up to 152mm artillery rounds. GO also partners with Yugoimport to supply 9mm and 7.62x39mm commercial ammunition to the U.S. commercial market from Belom, their small caliber factory in Serbia.

Marc Morales, President of Global Ordnance, LLC, expressed both his excitement and gratitude to the U.S. Army and Yugoimport,

"This is an excellent opportunity to bring a fantastic piece of equipment at an unmatched value to the U.S. Army soldier. Global Ordnance is proud to be the company to offer the NORA and is excited to show the U.S. Army what it can do in the shoot-off."

The latest award for GO represents a logical step in its growth into systems contracting for larger more complex systems. With sales approaching $200M in 2020, GO has grown exponentially over the past seven years from a provider of non-standard ammunition for U.S. allies, to now having four distinct and robust business lines, including Non-Standard Ammunition and Weapons, Energetics, Personal Protective Equipment, and Commercial Ammunition and Outdoor Equipment. Each division has had significant success and growth, which has been the result of careful strategic planning and execution that put capability before taking on new challenges. In mid-2019, GO purchased a part of Chemring Defense to bolster its already strong non-standard ammunition and weapons capability. The Chemring entity became GMP and is integrated within GO. With the acquisition, GO added strong systems and engineering talent which it is now leveraging to compete for more complex defense systems contracts. GO strategically added more industry talent in 2020 and is poised for growth in 2021, both organically and through acquisition.

